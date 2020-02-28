Logan Elm senior Sydney Reeser recently signed to play softball at the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA institution.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: Elton John
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: My mom’s homemade chicken and noodles and mashed potatoes.
Q: What are some of your strengths in softball?
A: My power hitting, leadership and my ability to know what is going on in the game at all times and being able to play whatever position my team needs me to play.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in softball?
A: Overcoming hiccups in my batting. I corrected the movement in my stance, step and swing which was reflected in my eight home runs and .470 batting average last season.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: I signed at Rio Grande because I respect the way Coach Hammond runs his program. When I visited, I immediately felt like it was a great match for me. I am blessed to be a part of the Rio Grande softball team.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Making the Logan Elm varsity softball team as a freshman. Being named Academic All-MSL each year for maintaining a 3.5 or greater GPA during the season. First-team all-league, second-team all district and district scholar athlete.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Our pitcher, Carly King, does my hair every game, and I wear the same ribbon and visor. I always warm-up with fellow outfielder, Megan Diehl, and always have a silent prayer before the first pitch.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Baking, cheerleading, crafting and up-cycling.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I have had three sports related injuries, which have all required me to have an MRI. All 3 MRI’s were done at OhioHealth Berger. The Rad Techs there all made me feel comfortable and relaxed. They explained exactly what was going to happen and was there with me through the whole procedure. This is how I became interested in pursuing a career in Radiologic Technology. I am getting ready to do a 150-hour externship in the Radiology Department at OhioHealth Berger, which will help prepare me for my Rad Tech classes at the University of Rio Grande.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: The Beetles because I really enjoy listening to their music, and I would have loved to see them perform live.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at age 30. He has been able to delay the disease for almost 20 years. He has taught me to be a fighter, live every day to the fullest, and reminds me that God gives the toughest challenges to the strongest people.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: In 2008, I was crowned Little Miss Pumpkin Show 2nd Attendant. In 2018, I was selected as a junior to represent Logan Elm High School at the Pumpkin Show and was crowned Miss Circleville Pumpkin Show 2nd Attendant. What an honor and blessing to travel all over the State of Ohio representing my school, my community and the Circleville Pumpkin Show.
Q: Nickname?
A: Reese
Q: Do you have an athlete you look up to?
A: Sierra Romero. She is an amazing softball player, and the passion she has for the game is amazing.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Chicago PD
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Rocketman
Q: Favorite video game?
A: I don’t really have time for video games, but when I was younger, I loved Mario Kart.
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: Elton John concert tickets for April 2020.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My Jeep aka “Ferb”.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween?
A: Michael Jackson in third grade. I used to love his music. I found out he died at my Mom’s 40th birthday party at Rooster’s.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Sydney, Australia. Not only because it is beautiful, but because I want to explore their way of living.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: Sports Medicine, because it lead me to my career in Radiologic Technology.