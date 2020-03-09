Logan Elm junior Cole Renier is slated to make his first state tournament appearance on Friday in Division II after finishing fourth at 113 pounds in a district meet held at Claymont High School. Renier (30-22) is scheduled to wrestle Wauseon junior Damon Molina (36-14) in a championship preliminary match inside Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.
Question: When did you feel like you had an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament this season?
Answer: After the tournament at Miami Trace (in late January) when I wrestled well against some good kids.
Q: What was your best win(s) at the district tournament?
A: It was my “to go match” against the Todd Elliott from Gallia Academy. I pinned him in 2:48.
Q: Discuss your wrestling style on the mat and how that leads to your success?
A: I tend to shoot frequently on my feet. On bottom, my switches and knee slides allow me to score from bottom.
Q: What’s an area physically or mentally that you’ve improved on the most in wrestling over your career?
A: Improving my strength and conditioning helped me physically. Mentally thinking that I could beat/wrestle with tough kids.
Q: Discuss your training regiment and practice partners you drill with and how that has helped lead you to the state tournament?
A: I lift six days a week and the different wrestling styles with each partner helped broaden my wrestling range.
Q: When you wrestle on the mat what do you want future wrestlers who may be sitting in the stands to see about your style and how you handle yourself in competition?
A: Always being relentless and not quitting when I face a little adversity.
Q: What do you need to do this upcoming weekend to assure yourself a spot on the state podium?
A: Finish my shots, score from bottom, and wrestle from the first to the last whistle.