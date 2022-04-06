BALTIMORE — Out of 16 events for both the boys and girls of Logan Elm’s track teams, a second-place award was given at the Liberty Union Tri-Meet with Fairfield Union as well.
In the first event for the girls, the 4x800-meter relay, LE’s team took first with their group consisting of Kinley Whited, Ella Borland, Camryn Ross, and Clara Wilson.
The Lady Braves crossed the finish line first in a time of 11:40.10.
In the same event for the boys, the Braves also took first with their team of Drew Tomlinson, Gage Arnett, Keegan Kidd and Femi Kargbo. Their winning time stood at 9:09.26.
Annabelle Rutter and Whited were the Lady Braves in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, and Rutter claimed gold with her time of 17.27, followed by Whited in sixth with her time of 20-10.
In the same event for the boys, Nate Edge was the lone Brave and claimed first on the podium with his time of 16.96.
For the girls’ 100-meter dash, a slew of Lady Braves came to the starting line. Rutter led their placements as a team with her second-place finishing time of 14.28, following first-place Fairfield Union finisher’s time of 13.88.
The rest of the Lady Braves crossed the finish line in the order of Jenna Allison (15.62) in 11th, Rileigh Schoenborn (15.80) in 13th, Brooklyn Hill (15.86) in 14th, Lily Jarvis (15.89) in 15th, Jackson Fox (16.57) in 18th, Addison Combs (16.72) in 19th, and Faith Stump (16.77) in 20th.
Another second-place medal was given to Michael Bock in the boys’ race with his time of 12.15, following first-place Liberty Union finisher’s time of 11.68.
In the top 10, Allen Boerner took sixth place in a time of 12.95.
Taking places 10-13, Cameron Drake finished in 13.15, Preston Piacentini finished in 13.18, Logan Laux finished in 13.20, and Luke Thompson finished in 13.33.
Chance Tatman took his spot at 18 with a time of 13.68, followed later by Owen Groff with a time of 13.82.
Dylan Cantrell (14.30) and Clay Reed (14.30) together took a place of 23, followed by Dawson Hudson (14.84) in 27th and Durke Greene (15.37) in 28th.
In the team event of the girls’ 4x200-meter relay, LE’s team of Sophie Ash, Tayla Tootle, Hill, and Arowynn Savage took first in two minutes and three seconds.
LE’s boys also claimed first in the event with their team of Mason Carpenter, Bock, Anthony Steele, and Jude Braun in a time of one minute and 39 seconds.
Getting to the lengthy races, in the girls’ 1,600-meter run, the Lady Braves fell a little behind with their highest placer of Josie Martin in sixth with her time of six minutes and 27 seconds.
Maggie Wilson (6:48.90) claimed 10th, followed by Katie Wilson (6:52.17) in 11th and Chloe Anderson (6:52.37) in 12th.
The final Lady Brave to finish was Alivia Stephens in 16th with a time of seven minutes and 39 seconds.
LE’s boys also had trouble in the event, but Tomlinson made the top five in four minutes and 55 seconds.
The next Brave to follow was Miller in 11th in five minutes and 42 seconds. Later, Kidd, (6:10.78) claimed 13th, Parker Disbennett (6:18.59) claimed 14th and Wesley Entler (6:43.48) claimed 15th.
In another relay event, LE girls kept their winning streak going in the 4x100-meter relay.
Allison, Jarvis, Schoenborn and Savage claimed the top spot in 59.92 seconds.
LE’s ‘B’ team of Addison Combs, Stump, Fox and Hill was disqualified.
The boys settled in their second-place finish with the team of Laux, Drake, Piacentini and Steele (49.34).
In the event of the 400-meter dash, Kaleigh Spires was the lone Lady Brave, claiming third of four runners with her time of one minute and 18 seconds.
The boys had a multitude of participants, and Braun claimed first in 55 seconds, followed by Boerner in third with a time of 57 seconds.
Edge claimed fifth in one minute and two seconds, followed by Tatman in sixth one minute and five seconds, Michael Greene in seventh in one minute and six seconds, and Hudson in eighth in one minute and eight seconds.
Coming to the hurdles again was a strong team of Lady Braves as Rutter claimed first in a time of 52.3, followed by Tootle in third (57.09) and Wilson in seventh (1:04.15).
The boys had Tomlinson claim first in 44 seconds, and Luke Thompson claim sixth in 51 seconds.
In the girls’ 800-meter run, the Lady Braves fell behind as their top finisher was Martin in seventh place in two minutes and 58 seconds.
Anderson claimed 10th in three minutes and 12 seconds, followed by Wilson claiming 13th in three minutes and 19 seconds.
The boys were short of luck as well in the event with the highest Brave finisher of Camron Miller in a time of two minutes and 26 seconds to claim sixth.
Disbennett took ninth in two minutes and 53 seconds, followed by Entler in 11th in three minutes.
The 200-meter dash was not much more successful for the girls as Hill claimed the highest spot for LE in 15th with her time of 33.85.
Jarvis claimed 17th (34.13), followed by Fox in 18th (34.78), Allison in 19th (34.84), and Stump in 20th (35.22).
Combs finished the race in 21st with a time of 35.49 seconds.
For the boys, Boerner took fifth with a time of 26.50, followed immediately by Steele in a time of 26.56 for sixth.
Drake crossed the finish line in 27.42 seconds for 12th, then came Piacentini (28.71) in 14th and Michael Greene (29.41) in 15th.
Durke Greene finished the race in 30.92 seconds for 19th.
In the long stretch for the Lady Braves, Ross took third place with a time of 14 minutes and 21 second in the girls’ 3,200-meter relay.
Clara Wilson followed behind in fourth place with a time of 15:30, and Stephens was later in sixth place with a time of 17:18.
The one Brave for the boys in the event was Kargbo in fourth place with a time of 12 minutes and 53 seconds.
The girls lost some luck in the 4x400-meter relay as the team of Allison, Tootle, Spires, and Ash settled in at fifth place with a time of 5:24.62.
The boys claimed their fame in the event in first place with the team of Carpenter, Boerner, Drake , and Braun finished in a time of three minutes and 49 seconds.
Going to field events later in the day, Olivia Adams claimed first for LE in the discus throw with a distance of 96-01.
Following her placements was Annie Karshner (91-10) in third, Maggie Wilson (83-10) iin eighth, Bailey Reid (61-09) in 14th, Ally Berger *52-07) in 16th, Julia Weller (45-0) in 22nd, and Emalee Akers (410-8) in 24th.
For the boys, Preston Nichols claimed silver with a distance of 107-06.
Also in the top 10 was Lane Renier with a distance of 78-10.
He was followed by Charlie Allison in 12th (70-10) and Graham Williams in 15th (58-06).
The second throwing event of the day was shot put and Olivia Adams took first on the podium with a distance of 32-04.50.
Karshner settled in 11th with a distance of 21-11.50, followed by Reid in 15th with a distance of 20-06.50, Akers in 18th with a distance of 17-08 and Weller in 19th with a distance of 17-01.
For the boys in the event, the Braves fell slightly as their highest placer was Nichols in ninth with a distance of 31-06. Following his throw was Abram Montgomery in 10th with a distance of 31-01.5 and Sawyer White with a distance of 30-11 for 11th place.
Renier claimed 14th with a distance of 26-01 and Graham Williams claimed 16th with.a distance of 23-08.25.
In the field event of high jump, the Lady Braves had Martin take fourth with her jump of four feet and four inches, followed by Whited in sixth with a four-foot jump and Savage in eighth with another four-foot jump.
For the boys, Edge claimed fourth with a five-foot heigh, and Cantrell and Groff did not have their attempt count.
In the long jump event, the girls had Savage claim sixth with a leap of 13-01, followed by Fox in seventh with an 11-10 leap and Schoenborn in eighth with an 11-fott and six-inch distance.
A party of Braves showed up for the boys in the event with the top placer of Tomlinson with a distance of 17-03 for second.
In a group of placements, Clay Reed (16-03-50) claimed fourth, Carpenter (15-07) claimed fifth, Laux (15-03.50) claimed sixth, Cantrell (14-08.50) claimed seventh, Kargbo (14-08) claimed eighth, Michael Greene (14-01.75) claimed ninth, Tatmen (14-00) claimed 10th, and Camron Miller (13-07.50) claimed 11th.
Overall, as teams, the girls took second with 48 points and the boys took second with 47 points.