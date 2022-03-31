CIRCLEVILLE — To open up the spring season, with good weather on their side, Westfall and Logan Elm runners went head-to-head in a dual meet on Wednesday.
For the boys, in the 100-meter race, Logan Elm's Michael Bock took first place with a time of 12.28, followed by his teammate Allen Boerner in second with a time of 12.77.
Taking third place was Cameron Drake with a time of 13.49, followed by another Brave, Luke Thompson in fourth with a time of 13.79.
The Braves kept crossing the finish line with Chance Tatman (13.91) taking fifth, Dawson Hudson (14.67) taking sixth and Durke Greene (15.17) taking seventh.
The 200-meter race brought more Braves taking wins as Anthony Steele (26.96) claimed the gold. Bock took second with a time of 27.3 and Keegan Kidd took third with a time of 27.89.
Logan Elm's Boerner (27.97) and Drake (28.69) finished the race before Westfall's Nick Brooks claimed sixth place with his time of 29.46.
Logan Elm's Hudson claimed seventh with a time of 30.16, followed by Westfall's Joe Elder (30.53) and his teammate, Clay Runkle (30.70) taking eighth and ninth places.
Both Durke (31.67) and Michael Green (31.42) finished their races with spots of 10th and 11th.
For the Braves, in the 400-meter race, Jude Braun (54.11) and Boerner (56.17) took the first two placements, and Westfall's Brody Williams (58.45) claimed third.
Logan Elm's Kidd (1:02.33) took fourth; Westfall's Trevor Wolfe (1:02.76) claimed fifth; Logan Elm's Michael Greene (1:06.80) took sixth; and Westfall's Andrew Roberts (1:07.18) took seventh.
For a longer race, Westfall's Josh Trapp claimed first place with a time of 2:18.51, followed by Logan Elm's Miller with a time of 2:49.73.
The Braves' Wesley Entler claimed third with his time of 3:01.25, followed by teammate Parker Disbennett with a time of 3:05.39.
In the 1,600-meter race, Gage Arnett took first with a time of 5:14,35 for LE, followed by Westfall's Henry Barnes' time of 5:18.87 and Disbennett's time of 6:25.55 for LE.
In their final straight-running race, Logan Elm's Drew Tomlinson claimed first place in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 12:05.21.
His teammates Scott Gaskin (13:01.54) and Femi Kargbo (13:19.24) finished in second and third places.
In the quick 110-meter hurdles, Logan Elm's Nate Edge took first with a time of 17:31 and Preston Placentini took second with a time of 21.42.
In the 300-meter hurdles race, Logan Elm's Tomlinson claimed first with a time of 45.41, followed by Thompson in second with a time of 54.38 and Dylan Cantrell with a time of 55.81.
For the first team race of the boys 4x100 relay, Logan Elm's Mason Carpenter, Anthony Steele, Cameron Drake, and Bock teamed up for a time of 47.86.
Taking second was another team of Braves: Chance Tatman, Placentini, Logan Laux, and Luke Thompson with a time of 50.97.
In third place was the team of Justin Marcum, Hudson, Clay Reed and Owen Groff with a time of 53.36.
In the 4x200-meter relay race, Logan Elm's team took first consisting of Mason Carpenter, Anthony Steel, Bock, and Jude Braun (1:40.64). Westfall's team of Kody Day, Joe Elder, Clay Runkle, and Nick Books (1:51.98) took second.
The Logan Elm team of Cantrell, Kidd, Durke Greene and Michael Greene was disqualified.
The 4x400-meter relay race gave another first-place finish to the Braves' team of Carpenter, Laux, Boerner, and Braune with a time of 3:53.91.
In second were the Mustangs, consisting of Brody Williams, Nick Brooks, Josh Trapp, and Tyler Shipley with a time of 3:58.80.
In the final boys' relay race for the day, Westfall's team of Henry Barnes, Andrew Roberts, Trapp and Shipley took first with a time of 9:40.46.
LE's team of Kidd, Kargbo, Miller and Gage Arnett completed in a time of 9:46.64 for second place, and teammates Scott Gaskin, Entler, Chance Tatman, and Drew Tomlinson took third with a time of 10:17.45.
In the field events for the boys, shot put, Westfall's Jeremiah Layton claimed first with his distance of 37-07.
Following placements consist of Preston Nichols (33-06.25) in second; Steven Layton (32-04.25) in third; Abram Montgomery (31-11) in fourth;Sawyer White (30-06.25) in fifth; Lane Renier (29-09) in sixth; Graham Williams (26-02.50) in seventh; and Sam Daum (22-06) taking eighth.
Nichols (121-04) also claimed first for the discus event.
In second was Steven Layton (116-03); third was Jeremiah Layton (97-07); fourth was Lane Renier (87-02); fifth was Charlie Allison (81-04); sixth was Graham Williams (67-01); and seventh was Sam Daum (63-03).
In the boys' high jump event, Nate Edge claimed first with a height of 5-10, followed by Braun in second with a height of 5-08 and Trevor Wolfe in third with a height of 5-04.
Along with Edge and Braun, Cantrell placed in the event in fourth with a height of 5-02 for the Braves.
In the pole vault event, Tyler Shipley took first with a height of 12-00 for Westfall, followed by teammate Runkle with a height of 10-00.
Westfall's Nick Brooks claimed third with a 9-00, followed by LE's Hudson with a 7-00, Durke Greeno with another 7-00 and Miller with a final 7-00 in height.
Entler closed out for LE with another height of 7-00.
In the final boys' event, long jump, Brody Williams took first with a distance of 18-11, placing for Westfall.
Following his placement was Mason Carpenter (18-06) in second; Clay Reed (17-10.250 in third; Dylan Cantrell (16-11) in fourth; Camron Miller (16-01) in sixth; Kargbo (16-01) also in sixth; Michael Greene (15-09.25) in seventh; Chance Tatman (15-09) in eighth; Andrew Roberts (14-06.50) in ninth; Clay Runkle (13-10.50) in 10th.
LE's Logan Laux fouled.
For the Lady Braves and Mustangs, in the 100-meter race, Lady Brave Annabelle Rutter claimed first with her time of 14.51.
In second was Rileigh Schoenborn (15.69); in third was Lillian Jarvis (16.05); in fourth was Jenna Allison (16.12); and fifth was Faith Stump (16.18).
Lady Brave Brooklyn Hill (16.22) claimed sixth, followed by Jackson Fox (16.54), Lady Mustang Kierstin Runkle (18.85), Addyson Combs (16.98), and Makalie Crabtree (17.03).
Sophia Ash claimed first with a 32.54 for LE in the girls' 200-meter race, followed by teammate Tayla Tootle (34,01) and Hill (34.17).
Lady Mustang Summer Handon (34.18) claimed fourth, followed by LE's Lillian Jarvis (34.33), Jenna Allison (35.96) and Faith Stump (36.18).
Chloe Anderson (36.81) rounded out for LE, followed by Runkle (37.04) for Westfall.
In the girls' 400-meter race, Ash claimed first with a time of 1:09.77, followed by Kaleigh Spires' 1:16.60 and Bella Patete's 1:2.90.
In the girls' 800-meter relay race, Camryn Ross claimed first for LE with a time of 2:59.52.
In second was Anay Sierra (3:05.25); third was Ella Borland (3:12.04); fourth was Grace Johnson (3:27.39); and fifth was Reese Paudicz (3:31.48).
Girls 1600 m
1. Caitlyn Shipley (6:23.59) claimed first in the girls' 1,600-meter race, followed by Kinley Whited (6:49.76).
Taking third, fourth, fifth, and sixth places were Josielyn Martin (6:54.85), Chloe Anderson (7.00.64), Ella Borland (7:08.32), and Siennah Bryant (7:11.99).
In the long stretch of the 3,200-meter race, Clara Wilson claimed first with a time of 17:15.39 for LE, followed by teammate Alivia Stephens with a time fo 18:05.86.
In their 100-meter hurdles, Westfall's Peyton Proffitt took first with a time of 17.43, followed by LE's Rutter in second with a 17.91 time.
Westfall's Patete (19.74) claimed third, and teammate Hanson (20.84) took fourth. Logan Elm's Wilson (21.37) claimed fifth, followed by Westfall's Alexis Alatorre-Aviles (27.69) in sixth.
In the 300-meter hurdles race, Rutter claimed first with a time of 52.48, followed by Tootle with at time of 57.04.
Patete took fourth in a time of 58.57, followed by Wilson's 1:00.09 for fourth, Hanson's 1:00.39 for fifth and Alatorre-Aviles' 1:05.36 for sixth.
In the girls' first relay race, the 4x100, Westfall's team of Hanson, Ashley Hegarty, Izabella Pickesimer, and Patete took first in a time of 57.61.
Second place was a Lady Brave team of Jenna Allison, Rileigh Schoenborn, Brooklyn Hill, and Arowynn Savage with a time of 59.39, followed by fellow Lady Braves of Addyson Combs, Faith Stump, Lillian Jarvis, and Jackson Fox with a third-place time of 1:03.16.
The 4x200 relay race had Westfall take first again with the team of Natalie Holland, Hegarty, Patete, and Proffitt (2:03.57)
In second was LE's girls of Ash, Jarvis, Hill, and Savage (2:04.42), followed by the third-place Westfall team of Bella Patete, Makalie Crabtree, Marianna Packer, and Picklesimer (2:10.32)
The 4x400 relay race brought in Westfall's Holland, Picklesimer, Packer, and Caitlyn Shipley for a first-place finish of 4:49.17.
LE's Rutter, Kaleigh Spires, Ash, and Tootle took second place with a time of 4:49.19.
In the final relay race, the 4x800, LE's Josielyn Martin, Clara Wilson, Kinley Whited, Camryn Ross took first in a time of 11:51.57, followed by Westfall's Reese Paudicz, Grace Johnson, Anay Sierra, and Caitlyn Shipley with their time of 12:43.54.
For the field events, shot put, Olivia Adams claimed first with a 33-11 finish for LE. Teammate Annie Karshner claimed second with her 31-04 and Westfall's Emma Holman took third with her 30-50.
Following was: in fourth place, Bailey Reid (24-02); in fifth place, Addisyn Siders (23-04); in sixth place, Lauren Barnes (21-00); in seventh place, Rileigh Schoenborn (18-04.25); in eighth place, Julia Weller (17-06.5); and in ninth place, Emalee Akers (16-05).
The discus throw showed Karshner taking first again for LE with her 106-04, followed by teammate Olivia Adams with a 91-02 and Westfall's Hegarty with an 83-09.
Following in fourth was Maggie Wilson (82-02), in fifth was Bailey Reid (77-08), in sixth was Emma Holman (68-08), in seventh was Allyson Berger (60-00), in eighth was Addisyn Siders (57-00), in ninth was Lauren Barnes (51-00), and in 10th was Julia Weller (47-05), followed by Emalee Akers (35-02) in 11th.
The girls' high jump event had Hegarty take first with her height of 4-10, followed by Josielyn Martin in second with a 4-06 and Picklesimer in third with a 4-04.
Holland claimed fourth with her 4-04, followed by Savage with her 4-04 and Whited with her 4-02.
Allyson Berger (4-02) took sixth as well, and Kaleigh Spires (4-00) claimed eighth.
For the girls' pole vault event, Proffitt (11-06) took first; Tootle (10-00) took second; Whited (7-00) took third; and Katie Wilson (6-04) took fourth.
Proffitt took another first-place finish in the long jump with her distance of 16-04.5 for Westfall.
Savage (14-09) claimed second; Packer (11-09.25) claimed third; Jackson Fox (11-07) claimed fourth; and Bella Patete (10-10.50) took fifth.
Overall, as teams, Logan Elm girls beat Westfall, 86-50, and LE boys won 97-39.