Hayden Lemaster made the game-winning basket with five seconds remaining on Friday to lift Westfall to a 51-50 Scioto Valley Conference win over host Adena.
The game was tight throughout, with a 9-9 tie after a quarter of play and the Warriors holding leads of 20-17 at the break and 36-34 entering the final quarter of play.
Jay Wyman gave the Mustangs a 49-48 lead by nailing a three-ball, but Preston Sykes nailed a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left to give the Warriors a 50-49 edge.
Wyman paced the Mustangs with 17 points, Lemaster chipped in 13 and Connor Spohn added 11.
Sykes contributed 18 points and Logan Bennett added 11 for the Warriors (11-6, 7-3).
The Mustangs (7-9, 3-7) host Madison-Plains today for a non-conference tilt.
Girls Basketball
Logan Elm 56,
Fairfield Union 49
Logan Elm posted its biggest win of the season on Friday with a 56-49 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Fairfield Union.
The Braves were able to get off to a quick start and built an early 12-4 advantage into a 25-13 lead at halftime and a sizable 43-27 advantage entering the final period of play.
Abby Hatter poured in a game-high 20 points for the Braves, Brynn Griffith had nine points, and Megan Diehl and Karlee Thomas chipped in eight apiece.
Claire Cooperider tallied 18 points and Evie Wolshire added 11 for the Falcons (13-5, 8-3).
The Braves (10-7, 5-6) host Piketon at 5 p.m. today for a varsity only non-league game.
New Hope 34,
KIPP Academy 22
New Hope seized the initiative early on Friday on its way to a 34-22 win over host KIPP Academy.
The Statesmen built an early 10-2 lead, paced by Sadie Pruitt scoring seven points, and still led 16-8 at halftime and 21-15 entering a fourth period they controlled, thanks in part to six points from Eden Leist.
Maren McAllister led the way with 12 points, Pruitt had 12 and Leist added seven for the Statesmen, who host Grove City Christian this afternoon.