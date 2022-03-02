CIRCLEVILLE— The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team is set to compete at the OHSAA Division II State Bowling Championship this Friday and Saturday.
The team qualified for states after finishing second in the Southeast Division II District Tournament in February. At districts, the Braves were once again led by stay senior Bryce Baltzer.
Baltzer bowled a three game total of 647 pins to help his team to another state appearance.
The Braves’ work at the bowling alley was honored last week during the annual MSL awards banquet. Five boys were name to an all-MSL team on Sunday.
Baltzer was named Bowler of the Year in addition to being named to the all-MSL Buckeye first team.
Senior Braden Sabine and junior Lance Berard were named to the all-MSL Buckeye second team. Junior Matthew Fullen and senior Simon Cameron were recognized with an all-MSL Buckeye honorable mention.
For some high school athletes, a senior season can be bittersweet as it is both a celebration of accomplishments and a goodbye to a four-year career.
Baltzer though, will not be saying goodbye to the sport of bowling this weekend. It might be his last championship as a Brave, Baltzer is committed to bowl for Webber International University in the fall.
Beyond that, Baltzer has mentioned plans to pursue a professional bowling career and he wants to coach bowling in the future.
Starting Friday, Baltzer and the Braves will face 15 other teams and 16 individual competitors at the state championship. The qualify round is set to start at 10 a.m. on Friday with doors opening at 9 a.m.