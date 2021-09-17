Dear Pickaway County,
As we said out goodbyes to our former sports editor, Aleksei Pavloff, we are now facing a small setback...sports coverage.
We are in the process of bringing sports coverage back to Pickaway County with job applications flooding in, but we want to also find the best for Pickaway County at the same time. So I ask readers of The Herald to please be patient with us as we only want the best for you, and that may take some time.
In the meantime, I welcome all athletes, parents, coaches, fans, etc. to send in sports scores, stats, updates and anything they would want published in our sports section.
I have years of experience myself as a sports editor, so I can write sports stories for readers, I just need information as I am unable to attend games regularly like our sports editors do.
To submit information, please email Editor Emily Moore at emoore@circlevilleherald.com. Aleksei has left me information of rosters and schedules, so I am about to dust off my ignored sports coverage fingers and bring back what I can to Pickaway County until our position is filled again.
I hope you all can bear with us as we navigate through this slump, but I promise you all, sports coverage is coming back.
Emily Moore
Editor