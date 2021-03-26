LUCASVILLE — Harvey Lewis, a local to Circleville, competed the third installment of the Ohio Backyard Ultra last weekend which lasted until the afternoon on Monday. With 110 other runners also participating, the well-known ultra-marathon runner came out on top completing 229.17 miles in approximately 55 hours.
“It was a hard fought battle,” Lewis told The Circleville Herald.
The human body is meant to withstand immense pressure — that is when it comes to athletics. For most athletes, running is just a form of exercise, a maintenance routine or even a friendly hobby.
For some, running is its own competition and in the world of ultra-running; it’s a beautiful obsession. A typical marathon measures in length to approximately 26 miles give or take. Ultra-marathon races take it a step further with the most common foot races taking place between 30 and 160 or more miles of distance.
On March 17 this year, 110 runners registered for the third coming of the Ohio Backyard Ultra. The rules of the race leading into the weekend of March 20, a Saturday — last person standing wins the race.
Taking place on a private property in Lucasville, tents and campers could be seen in the heavy wooded area near the McChesney Ridge Athletic Club. Around 7:30 a.m. last Saturday, the backyard ultra-event kicked off with several runners eager to get started.
Taking breaks every now and then, runners raced at the top of every hour hoping to outlast the fellow runner next to them. For Lewis, this game is all too familiar for winner of the 2014 Badwater Ultra Marathon set near Death Valley, California — Lewis also tied for second place at the Arrowhead 135.
This time around, “Sweetland” Lewis would take home the title for the Ohio Backyard Ultra after running for a total of 55 hours and 229 miles.
In the final moments of the race, Lewis could be seen quickly making his way to the finish line as others cheered him on. Making his strides as quick and as long as possible, Lewis would finally jump with joy as he crossed the grassy finish line in Lucasville.
As the winner for the 2021 Ohio Backyard Ultra, Lewis received an automatic invite into the Laz’s World Championship Big Dogs Backyard Ultra which is set to take place in October of this year.