Logan Elm sophomore Lindsay Bright is the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Last weekend Bright qualified for Districts when she placed first in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. She was also named Female Athlete of the Year for earning the highest number of points in the Sectional swim meet.
This past Thursday Bright also qualified for the State meet in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. At Districts she placed third in the 200 free and second in the 500 free.
Bright started swimming for Logan Elm last year during her freshman year, but she started swimming when she was in third grade.
Her coach, Chad Conley, said it has been amazing to watch Bright develop into the swimmer she is today and to watch her grow into the person she is today.
“Every year you get to see them develop and grow in personal life and in sports. Academically Bright also does very well.”
Conley said with Bright’s success in the pool it has fueled the team to continue to work and get better each and every day.
“If it wasn’t for her earning Athlete of the Year at Sectionals and being a positive role model, her teammates in the relays could have just given up, but they didn’t.
Lindsay had the backing of her teammates to project her into a higher place. Her influence to have every person get better is what helped her earn that award.”
Bright looked back at how she got into swimming.
“My parents put me in swim lessons because they thought it was an important skill for kids to have. I guess the swim lesson instructor thought I was really good and she recommended swim team for me, and I just started from there.”
Getting the call that the relay team made it to Districts this year is one of her favorite memories from her time on the team.
“It was really important to me because all I want is for my teammates to succeed and having my relay team make it to Districts made me excited for the meet.”
Bright said she had a lot of adrenaline going through her during the Sectional meet because she was the first seed.
“I was also excited because I knew if I did well at Sectionals, I’d go to Districts. After Sectionals I was even more excited because I was happy with my times.”
She said Logan Elm is a great place to swim and Conley is a good swim coach.
“The atmosphere is just always positive and like a family.”
One memory she remembered with fondness was when her and a few teammates went to a Japanese Steakhouse one night after a meet.
“It was just a really good time and we learned a lot about each other.”
Some fun things about Lindsay:
Q: Favorite food?
A: Ice cream
Q: Favorite TV show?
A: Gilmore Girls
Q: Favorite candy?
A: Peanut M&MS
Q: Favorite athlete?
A: Katie Ledecky and Mia Hensley, who graduated a few years ago
Q: What college team(s) do you cheer for?
A: Cincinnati, Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama swim teams
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a meet?
A: Before all of my races I have to crack all of my knuckles
Q: Current plans for after high school?
A: I want to go to college and I think I want to major in business
Q: Do you have any plans to continue swimming after high school?
A: I want to keep swimming in college, maybe at Cincinnati or Ohio State