CIRCLEVILLE — A trio of local athletes made career milestone this past Tuesday after both the Logan Elm Lady Braves and the Teays Valley Lady Vikings captured wins in front of their respective home crowds.
LOGAN ELM 3, CIRCLEVILLE 2
The Logan Elm Lady Braves went the distance with cross-town rival Circleville this past Tuesday in a match that went five sets. The Lady Tigers almost pulled the win against Logan Elm clawing their way back in two sets.
In the first set, the Lady Tigers fell 22-25 giving the Lady Braves a 1-0 start.
The second set, much like the first, went in the Lady Braves’ favor again putting up 25 points to Circleville’s 22.
In a sudden change of momentum, Circleville was able to take the third set mounting a large offensive attack which put together 25 points to Logan Elm’s 13.
The Lady Tigers were able to tie the series at 2-2 after surpassing the Lady Braves again in the fourth set 25-14.
Going for a fifth set, the Lady Tigers could not pull through losing the last set 15-8 with the Lady Braves claiming with the win at home, 3-2.
Two Lady Braves reached career milestones Thursday after their win against Circleville. Carly King produced a career high 11 kills while fellow Lady Brave Kaiya Elsea gave a career best 36 digs.
TEAYS VALLEY 3, BLOOM-CARROLL 0
In more Pickaway County volleyball action, the Lady Vikings of Teays Valley continue to shut out their opponents with their most recent victim being the Bloom-Carroll Lady Bulldogs.
In a heated contest, the Lady Bulldogs kept up the pressure, but it was Teays Valley who answered the call. In three sets, the Lady Vikings overtook their visitors scoring 25-22, 25-23 and 25-23 in three sets.
After taking care of the Mid-State League opponent, Teays Valley’s No. 3 Morgan Keel recorded her 1,000th assist in her career.