Last weekend, Jace Orris competed in the Pepsi State Bowling Tournament in Beavercreek, Ohio.
Orris is finishing his eighth-grade year in the Teays Valley Local School District. He bowls in a Saturday morning league called Jr. All Stars and his team’s name is Bi-polar Rollers. It was with his play in the league that he qualified for the District Pepsi Tournament. There, Orris placed second in the 15u division and won scholarship money. The second place finish at Districts is what qualified him to bowl in the State Pepsi Tournament.
The State Tournament takes a couple of weeks to complete, so Orris doesn’t know where he finished yet. Even though he doesn’t have the results, he said he felt like he did a good job.
“I started to give out at the end. By the fifth game my skin on my thumb tore which sometimes happens,” Orris said.
The tournament consisted of six games played, which is three more than are played at the District Tournament. His scores for the six games were 191, 268, 203, 170, 198, and 183 for a series total of 1,213.
Not only did Orris get some experience at the tournament, but he also learned how to keep improving his game.
“When you watch other kids bowl in tournaments and you see what they can do or how they bowl, it makes you want to get better,” he said.
Orris has been bowling since he was five years old, and he comes from a family of bowlers. His dad, brother, and sister all bowled for Teays Valley. He said he enjoys bowling with the ones he loves and meeting new friends.
Orris plans to bowl in high school and has grown up with head coach Nick Bolyard as he watched the high school team bowl throughout the years.
“I plan to strive and make an impact like my brother and sister made in high school,” Orris said.
The thing Orris loves most about bowling is that you can always continue to improve.
“Bowling can take you farther. As long as you put the hard work in, you can have colleges see you and you can go pro.”
