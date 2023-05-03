Last month, Isabelle Capsel came in first place in the YMCA Gymnastics Regionals Championship with an all-around score of 37.2, she did this despite health concerns and a major surgery a little over a year ago.
Daughter of Jen and Matt Capsel of Circleville, Isabelle is in seventh grade in the Logan Elm schools. She is an Excel Platinum gymnast who is part of the Robert K. Fox Gymnastics program out of Lancaster, Ohio. Capsel has been in competitive gymnastics for six years.
Capsel competed with over 500 athletes from YMCA’s all over Ohio, Southern Michigan and Eastern Indiana for the women’s artistic gymnastics event and all-around titles. She took first place on the uneven parallel bars with a personal record score of 9.475. Capsel scored over nine points in each of her events, finishing fourth in vault and second on the beam and floor event. Her impressive performance gave her a record score of 37.2 and earned her first place in the YMCA Gymnastics Regionals Championship. With her win, Capsel has qualified for the YMCA Gymnastics National Championship which takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio in June.
The win was an impressive one, but it is even more impressive knowing the challenges Capsel faced to get where she is today.
“I have severe scoliosis and had major back surgery April 2022; it was unknown if I would be able to come back to gymnastics,” she said.
Capsel said upon her return to gymnastics, she had to modify many of her routines and practice schedules to accommodate her range of motion.
“This win is surreal for me because I never thought I would come back so strong after surgery.”
Despite those challenges and the unknowns, Capsel said she was excited to be at Regionals and set personal goals for herself at each meet.
“For this meet I wanted to get 9 or better on three events and score an all-around 36. I visualize myself doing the very best routines before I compete and pray.”
Capsel scored a personal record of 9.475 on the uneven parallel bars at Regionals.
“I wanted to go out there and do what I have been practicing in the gym, when I am on the bars I really do not think, I feel like I am on autopilot.”
She explained how excited she was when she saw her score for the uneven parallel bars.
“I started jumping up and down and ran to the stands to hug my parents and said, ‘did you see that score?’”
Capsel said when they announced she was the all-around winner, she was stunned.
“I knew I had a great meet, and thought I would be on the podium, but when they called third place and then second place and it was not me. I was in awe that I won the gold. I had a permanent smile on my face.”
She has an inspiring message to share after overcoming her challenges.
“I want others to know that even if you have a medical obstacle, if you work hard and stay dedicated, you can achieve your goals.”