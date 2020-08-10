JACKSON — The powerlifting team from Ironworx Gym descended upon Iron City Gym in Jackson on July 11 for the NGPF Ohio State Powerlifting Championships.
Channin Carmean blasted a 240 bench and deadlifted a monsterous 405 to set new Ohio State records for her division. Her son, Daniel Barnhart, deadlifted 405 and strict curled 115 for new teen records.
Trevor Whaley participated in all three events, benching 355, pulling 500 and curling 175, all of which established new records.
Kyle Eveland, a local Deputy Sheriff, benched 395 and pulled 660. He just missed a 700 deadlift on his final attempt.
Shawn Schiff hit an impressive 375 bench for a new state record as well.