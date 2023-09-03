Bigam to compete in OHSAA Invitational (copy)

Circleville’s Maddux Bigam finished third in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational with a time of 19:59.30.

 File photo/Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm, Westfall, and Circleville cross country teams participated in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational that was held on Saturday morning.


  
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments