Teays Valley, Westfall, Logan Elm, and Circleville High School all had wrestlers qualify for the State Tournament over the weekend with their performances at Districts.
As a team, Teays Valley placed fourth out of 43 teams in Division I with a score of 109. Camden McDanel pinned his final opponent in 3:12 to earn his third straight District title and his fourth State appearance. Joey Thurston won the District title in the 285-weight class 4-2 in an overtime win against his opponent, which earned him a trip to States this weekend.
Gunner Havens also earned himself a trip to States when he finished as the runner-up in the 113-weight class.
Aiden Kennedy placed fifth in the 157-weight class and Gavin Karshner placed sixth at Districts in the 215-weight class.
The Teays Valley girls’ wrestling team also had two state qualifiers. Ava Miller placed third in the 105-weight class and Madi Hamilton was the runner-up in the 140-weight class.
The Westfall wrestling team showed up and out over the weekend at the Division III Districts Tournament. Westfall placed third in the Division III Districts Tournament with a team score of 87.5. The Mustangs had four wrestlers qualify for the State Tournament. The third place finish is the highest in school history and sending four wrestlers to States is the most number of kids in school history.
Tony Hoty placed second in the 113-weight class. Westfall’s coach William Breyer said Hoty has been dominating all year.
“He has wrestled at a high level. It’s a great way to go into state.”
The second state qualifier for Westfall is Gage Bolt who took second place in the 165-weight class. Breyer said Bolt is a fighter whom everyone wants to beat and he gets everyone’s best, but Bolt is always ready for it.
The third state qualifier for Westfall is Bryce Wickline who placed third in the 175-weight class when he beat his opponent 10-2. Breyer said he is peaking at the right time.
“He works harder than anyone I have ever coached. When you wrestle Bryce, you are in for a dog fight.”
The final state qualifier for the Mustangs is Hunter Probasco with his fourth place finish in the 285-weight class.
“Hunter is a true Mustang,” Breyer said. “I will never forget what he did at Districts. His wrestling IQ is off the charts.”
The four qualifiers are now preparing for the upcoming State Tournament this weekend by focusing on getting better one day at a time. Breyer said he is so proud of all his wrestlers.
“I am proud of all my wrestlers. I love each one of them, all 35 of them. We all played a part in our success.”
Logan Elm and Circleville both wrestled at the Division II District Tournament over the weekend. Logan Elm finished 18 out of 39 with a team score of 31 and Circleville finished 16th with a team score of 37.
Logan Elm wrestling coach Jake Daniels discussed how the team felt going into the District Tournament.
“After sectionals, we were pretty excited. It’s been a few years since we’ve had this many district qualifiers. Especially with how young we are.”
Daniels said the Braves had a rough first day overall with only three of the 9 wrestlers making it to the second day.
“Dawsen Hudson lost his to go match by two and ended up 6th. Hunter Schoenborn went 2-2 on the weekend.”
Gavin Hoover finished fourth in the 126-weight class to clinch a ticket to the State Tournament. Daniels said he wrestled well.
“He had a tough draw and did what he needed to do to get to States.”
The coach went on to say that they would prepare for States like it was any other week.
“We’ll go hard, make sure weight is good, and show up ready to wrestle Friday.”
Circleville had two wrestlers qualify for the State Tournament. Circleville’s wrestling coach Trent Brooks said he felt the team did pretty well as a whole.
“We talked throughout the week of achieving our goals and letting go of prior results that we could not change,” he said. “We did not compete as well we could have in our last round of the sectionals, and we needed to let them all know that was done and this was a new week.”
Jacob Johnson was one of Circleville’s state qualifiers with a fourth place finish in the 126-weight class. It was only three weeks ago that the team didn’t know if he’d be cleared to play in the postseason due to a broken hand he suffered in January. Brooks said Johnson never gave up and it was an amazing feeling to watch him accomplish something so special.
“It was an emotional stretch for us all and my staff and I are just blessed that we have such an amazing young man on our squad,” Brooks said.
Trent Fulgham was Circleville’s other state qualifier with a fourth place finish in the 285-weight class. Brooks said he has been hyper focused on getting to the State Tournament this year.
“He is one of the hardest workers in our room and he deserves all the accolades he receives because of that. He expects nothing less than the best for himself and will work until he achieves what he wants.”
Noah Jones went 2-2 on the weekend and just missed placing for states in a heartbreaker.
“We’ve known he is good and can do some great things in this sport,” Brooks said. “I am happy we get him back for another run next year. This weekend did a lot for his confidence, and I know he is hungry to compete at the highest-level next year.
Brooks said Johnson and Fulgham are going to travel around this week to get them some different looks around the central district area. In terms of preparing mentally for States, Brooks said the staff would focus on the fact that last weekend is done, and this weekend is a new event.
Brooks said he has seen kids go into the State Tournament having lost no matches in the regular season and watched them walk away with two losses at States. But, he has also seen the opposite, where a kid that has more than 10 losses places at States.
“It’s a new week for our young men and I hope they make the most of the opportunity they were blessed with...to wrestle another week,” Brooks said.
The coach also said how proud he is of his team.
“I just want to say I am so proud of our young men and grateful for the support we receive from our staff and admin at Circleville.”
The wrestling State Tournament begins this Friday at the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University.