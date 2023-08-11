Central Ohio Tigers National Champions

Front row left to right: Kallie Childers, Kyleigh Williams, Kenzie Manson, Katie Wood, Ryleigh Wolfe.

Back row: Head Coach Shannon Manson, Alaina Miller, Rylee Starner, Amaya Fauver, Shelby Jeffers, Mylee Sheets, Logan McNeal, Assistant Coach Ryan Gilliand.

 Submitted photo

Last month, local softball team Central Ohio Tigers 16U overcame obstacles early in the season to win the USSSA Gulf Coast National Championship.


  
