Friday, April 15:
Baseball:
- The Circleville Tigers fell to Zane Trace 20-16.
- The Teays Valley Vikings defeated Fairfield Union 4-2.
Saturday, April 16:
Baseball:
- The Teays Valley Vikings defeated Licking Valley 8-1.
Softball:
- The Westfall Mustangs defeated the Alexander Spartains twice on Saturday, sweeping the double header. In the first game the Mustangs put up 10 runs on 11 hits while shutting out the Spartans in 5 innings. Leadoff hitter Delana Landefeld recored a team high 3 hits while also pitching one inning in relief. Olivia Dumm pitched 4 innings of shutout ball striking out 5.
- In the second game, the Mustangs defeated the Spartans 5-4. Dumm came in to pitch in relief striking out 11 in 5 innings after the Mustangs gave up 4 in the top of the first frame. Coming from behind, the Mustangs scored 5 runs on 12 hits with four players having a multi-hit game. Leadoff hitter Delana Landefeld led the team with two runs and two hits. Ava Heath, Makayla Cook and Grace Long also had two hits. Landefeld and Cook both homered in the game.
- The Circleville Tigers picked up two wins defeating River Valley 7-5 and defeating Logan 8-7.