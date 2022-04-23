Wednesday, April 20:
Baseball:
- The Circleville Tigers fell to the Bloom Carroll Bulldogs 5-4 in eight innings of baseball.
- The Teays Valley Vikings defeated the Logan Elm Braves 6-1.
Softball:
- The Westfall Mustangs defeated the Adena Warriors 4-1 in seven innings. The team recorded seven hits along the way to those four runs, each by a different hitter. Abbie Bickenheuser and Makayla Cook each had solo home runs. Olivia Dumm pitched all seven innings giving up only one unearned run while striking out three batters.
- The Teays Valley Vikings defeated the Logan Elm Braves 20-3.
- The Circleville Tigers fell to Bloom Carroll 3-2. Katie Folkes homered for the Tigers.
Track (Girls):
- Circleville Finished First, Teays Valley finished Second and Logan Elm finished in fourth place at the Washington Court House Invitational. Circleville had 120 points, Teays Valley had 79 points and Logan Elm had 69.5 points.
Track (Boys):
- Logan Elm finished fourth with 76.5 points, Teays Valley finished 10th with 31 points and Circleville Finished 12th with 24 points at the Washington Court House Invitational.
Thursday, April 21
Softball:
The Westfall Mustangs defeated the Zane Trace Pioneers 13-2 in five innings. Abbie Bickenheuser homered twice, including a grand slam on her way to recording an eight RBI game.
Delana Landefeld had two hits and scored three runs.
Sydney Fuller went 3 for 3 with two runs.
The team recorded 16 total hits including at least one from every player. Oliva Dumm struck out seven in five innings of work giving up two runs (both unearned) on four hits and a walk.