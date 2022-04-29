April 27

Baseball:

  • Teays Valley defeated Logan Elm 14-1

Softball:

The Westfall Mustangs fell to the Piketon Redstreaks 2-1. Leading the way for the Mustangs was Sydney

  • Fuller with three hits and scoring the Mustangs only run. Abbie Bickenhauser and Gabbie Henry each had two hits. Pitcher Olivia Dumm went the distance striking out 14 while giving up two runs on two walks and three hits.

April 28

Baseball:

  • Teays Valley defeated Liberty Union 4-3
  • Circleville defeated Logan Elm 10-0

Boys Tennis:

  • Teays Valley defeated Circleville 5-0

Softball:

Teays Valley defeated Circleville 10-0

