April 22:
Baseball:
- Circleville fell to Fairfield Union 6-5.
Softball:
Circleville defeated Fairfield Union 7-6 in eight innings. Gabby McConnell pitched all eight inni
- ngs.
- The Westfall Mustangs defeated the Huntington Huntsmen 10-0 in 5 innings. Delana Landefeld had a team high four hits and four RBI with two Runs. Abbie Bickenheuser and Ava Heath each had three RBI. Olvia Dumm and Anna Snyder combined to record six strikeouts over five innings giving up only one hit each.
Tennis:
- Circleville Boys’ Tennis fell to London 3-2. Grant Pinkerton and Justin Darnell both picked up singles wins in the contest.
April 23:
Softball:
In the first game of a double header, the Westfall Mustangs fell to the Ca
- rdington-Lincoln Pirates 1-0. Olivia Dumm pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and one earned run. Makayla Cook recorded two hits in the game.
- In the second game the Musta
ngs fell to the Watterson Eagles 13-10 in seven innings. Down 9-0 early, the Mustangs battled back to take a 10-9 lead before losing it in the top of the seventh inning. Olivia Dumm had three hits on top of her four innings of work as a pitcher in which she struck out eight while giving up four runs (two earned). Makayla
- Cook and Ava Heath also had multi-hit games each recording two hits. Abbie Brickenheuser homered in the game, driving in three.
April 24
Boy’s Track and Field
- Teays Valley finished 11 out of 12 teams at the Kallner Invitational with 25 points.
Girl’s Track and Field
Teays Valley won the Kallner Invitational with 107 points, topping runner up Northridge High School.