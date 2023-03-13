COLUMBUS — Teays Valley Junior Ava Miller made history at the State Wrestling Tournament, winning the first ever girls’ wrestling match.
Last weekend, the 86th Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) State Wrestling Tournament featured 12 Pickaway County wrestlers who competed in the weekend long competition, including Miller and State Champions Trentt Fulgham, a senior wrestler at Circleville, and Camden McDanel, a senior wrestler at Teays Valley.
Miller finished sixth in the girls’ Division I 105-weight class, made history Friday afternoon when she got the first ever girls’ OHSAA State Wrestling victory. Miller pinned her opponent in 2:52 securing the victory.
After the match, Miller said it felt good to make history.
“I just went out there and did what I needed to do, and I was so happy after that,” she said.
After making history, Miller won her quarterfinal match 10-4.
“I felt my heart pounding in the warm-up area and my legs shaking,” Miller said. “This is the first time this season I got nervous, and I don’t like the feeling.”
On day two of the tournament, Miller fell in the semifinal with a score of 7-3, but still qualified for the Consolation semifinal. On the final day of the tournament she lost on a major decision 11-2 in the Consolation semifinal, but she moved on to the fifth place match. After two rounds of intense wrestling, she was pinned in 4:59.
The Vikings had a second girl wrestling in the tournament, Madi Hamilton in the 140-weight class. Hamilton would fall in both her matches, being pinned in 4:45 in the first and the second in 45 seconds.
When it comes to the boys, Westfall’s Tony Hoty finished seventh in the Division III 113-weight class and Gage Bolt finished sixth in the Division III 165-weight class. Junior Bryce Wickline and Senior Hunter Probasco did not place for Westfall.
Hoty, with a record of 42-5, faced off first against C.J. Graham from Fairland who had a record of 50-6 on the season, beating him 12-8 to move to the championship quarterfinals.
On day two of the tournament Hoty fell in the quarterfinals 8-4 to Cole Schulke from Columbia. Later that afternoon he beat his opponent 6-0 in the second round of the Consolations. Later that evening, Hoty lost in the Consolation quarterfinal match after he was pinned in 1:54. In his final match, Hoty beat Tyler Barnes from Delta by pinning him in 3:51 to place seventh in the Division III 113-weight class.
Bolt won his first match by pinning his opponent in 1:53, thus advancing him to the championship quarterfinals, where he lost 3-2. Following the loss he entered in the Consolation bracket where he beat his opponent 4-3 to continue to the Consolation quarterfinals. After winning that match, Bolt continued to the third round on Consolation where he beat his opponent 6-3.
On the final day of the tournament, Bolt took the mat to face off against a wrestler from Lakota in the consolation semifinals, but he fell short, losing 10-5. Despite the two losses, Bolt qualified for the fifth place match where he went against Dalton Wolfrum from Tinora. His final match was decided by sudden victory, and he lost that match 3-1.
Wickline won his first match of the tournament with a score of 8-6. On the second day of the tournament, he lost in the championship quarterfinals 2-0. In his second match of the day, he lost in the second round of the consolation matches.
Probasco lost to a wrestler that was 45-1 on the season in the championship preliminaries but later that day, he beat his opponent 11-5 in the first round of Consolations. With the win, he went on to the second round of consolation matches, but he fell short to an opponent who ended up placing seventh in the State Tournament.
Sophomore Gavin Hoover was the lone wrestler representing Logan Elm in the State Tournament.
Logan Elm wrestling coach Jake Daniels said Hoover prepared for the State Tournament by practicing with local wrestlers who also qualified.
Daniels said he thought Hoover wrestled tough during the tournament, especially because he faced some tough competition.
“He had the number 1 ranked kid in the state that eventually won the title from Akron St. Vincent St. Mary in the 1st round,” Daniels said. “That kid pinned two other wrestlers and majored another. Gavin gave up some backs to him but didn’t give up the pin, eventually losing 17-2.”
Daniels said during Hoover’s second match he was in control the whole time with the 5-0 win.
“He wrestled a lot more aggressive in this match. I thought he looked really good in this match.”
In Hoover’s third match, he faced a wrestler who was ranked fifth in the state and who eventually placed seventh in the state.
“We knew it was a tough match,” Daniels said. “We got into a couple scoring positions but couldn’t capitalize on it. He eventually lost 5-1.”
In addition to Fulgham, Circleville also sent junior Jacob Johnson to the tournament. Johnson lost 20-4 in the championship preliminaries on a technical fall. In the first round of the consolation matches, Johnson fell short 14-2 in a major decision.
Circleville wrestling coach Trent Brooks said Johnson prepared for the tournament by working with coaches at Circleville. Johnson wrestled some matches at the beginning of the week and then toned down the preparation towards the end of the week.
Brooks said he is so proud of Johnson and everything he has accomplished despite multiple setbacks.
“Each of the last two seasons he has been pulled for a serious injury, had surgery, and somehow battled his way back each year…even after being told he was done.”
This year, Johnson missed about 80% of the season due to injury and came back just two weeks before the postseason. After the Mid-State League match, Brooks knew Johnson would reach his goal of qualifying for the State Tournament, and he did.
“I love this kid and his desire to succeed in all he does,” Brooks said. “He’s a special young man and I can’t wait to see what he does for Circleville wrestling next year.”
Teays Valley had two other boys representing the Vikings over the weekend, in addition to State Champion McDanel.
Senior Joey Thurston wrestled in the Division I Heavyweight 285 lb. class. On Friday afternoon he won 4-1 in his first match of the tournament. He lost in the championship quarterfinals in a 3-1 sudden victory on Saturday morning.
Teays Valley wrestling coach Todd Nace said Thurston would wrestle back from his loss, and he did.
Later that same day, Thurston won his second round Consolation match 3-1. In the third round of Consolation matches, he lost on a 6-4 decision, but his performance in the tournament earned him a spot in the seventh place match.
Thurston dominated in his seventh place match on Sunday morning with a 10-1 major decision victory.
Senior Gunner Havens, in the Division I 113-weight class, lost in the first round when he got pinned three minutes into the match. Later that evening, he faced an opponent from Ross in the first round of Consolations. He lost his second match of the day after being pinned, which ended his run in the tournament.