CIRCLEVILLE— Two student-athletes at Logan Elm signed letters of intent to join college sports this week.
Multi-sport athlete Carly King signed her letter of intent with Shawnee State University to play softball once she graduates in spring of 2022.
Discus and shot put athlete Annie Karshner will also be staying in Ohio now that she signed her letter of intent with Tiffin University to join their track and field team in 2022.
In the spring 2021 season King continued to grow as a pitcher for the Lady Braves, ending the season with an all-MSL honorable mention and a place on the all-district second team.
On the field, Karshner had a dominant junior-year season in spring 2021. She finished fourteenth at the State Championship in girls shot put with a distance of 34-6 ½.
King and Karshner join Olivia Adams in the list of Lady Braves who are committed to playing college sports. Adams announced her intent to join the Ohio Christian University’s soccer team in October.
As the spring semester draws closer, senior student-athletes begin to face the decision of whether or not to play sports in college. King, Krashner and Adams have made that decision and will each stay in the state of Ohio to pursue their athletic goals.