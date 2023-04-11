BALTIMORE — The Logan Elm baseball team defeated Liberty Union 10-6 for a Mid-State League (MSL) win Monday night.
Liberty Union got on the scoreboard first, leading Logan Elm 3-0 at the end of the first inning. The Braves responded with two runs in both the second and third innings. Keegan Diehl hit a homer in the top of the second inning with Carson Summers on base. In the third inning both Zack Parks and Kyle Rine scored on an error, giving Logan Elm a 4-3 lead over Liberty Union.
The Braves scored four runs in the sixth inning. Summers scored on a passed ball to tie the game at six apiece. Diehl scored after Rine singled on a hard ground ball, giving the Braves a 7-6 lead. Zane Seimer and Rine scored the last two runs for Logan Elm in the sixth inning.
The Braves scored one last run in the top of the seventh inning to clinch the MSL win. Rine hit a sacrifice bunt which allowed Summers to score his third run of the night. Logan Elm defeated Liberty Union 10-6 to get the conference win.
Braves’ Coach Terry Holbert said the plan going into the game against Liberty Union was to keep it simple.
“Pitchers throw strikes, make all the routine plays and consistently put the ball in play.”
Holbert also said he thought the team executed the game plan well.
“We had several big bunts; we were able to hit and run a couple times and totaled 11 hits. It was a solid team win.”
One player that helped contribute to the big team win was Rine, who had 3 runs, 2 hits, and 2 runs batted in (RBI). Holbert said he has been one of the most consistent offensive players for the Braves this season.
“We rely on his ability to get on base and make things happen, and his production [Monday] night was no exception.”
Pitching for the Braves was Grant Cline who had 12 strikeouts. Holbert said he put in a tremendous amount of work during the offseason.
“He’s pitched well throughout the year, so I am happy for him to get the results he earned from [Monday] night’s game,” he said. “It was an excellent performance, and it certainly boosted the morale of our team.”
The coach also highlighted the performance of Diehl who had 2 runs, 3 hits and 2 RBIs.
“Keegan Diehl had an outstanding game leading all hitters with 3 hits [Monday] night, including a homerun that really sparked some energy for our team,” Holbert said. “Keegan’s production on offense was a key difference maker in the win.”
The Braves will meet Bloom-Carroll on the diamond this Friday night in another MSL matchup. Holbert said the team focuses on taking it one day at a time.
“We’re working daily to improve, and once Friday comes, we will continue to try and follow the plan to win and compete like crazy.”
STATS:
Zach Parks: 1 run, 1 hit
Blayton Reid: 2 hits, 1 RBI
Mason Gentry: 2 hits, 2 RBI
Kelton Bennington: 2 RBI
Carson Summer: 3 runs
Zane Seimer: 1 run, 1 hit