CIRCLEVILLE— The Logan Elm bowling teams are both off to strong starts this season.
In two tournaments so far, the varsity boys have finished on top for division II in both. At the Teays Valley tournament, the Braves dominated the division II competition, with over a 300 pin cushion between them and second place. Overall, the Braves scored only nine pins less than division I team Olentangy for sixth overall in the tournament.
During their league kick-off tournament at Shawnee Lanes, the team continued their success. The varsity team once again placed in the top with 2360 point and had three of the five top individual bowlers.
The varsity Lady Braves are also knocking down pins and racking up points so far. At the Teays Valley tournament, the team finished second in division II and sixth overall. Senior Julia Kitchen made all-tournament first team with a 496 total. At Shawnee Lanes the Lady Braves finished a solid third out of eight teams.
The two teams play next on Saturday in Columbus for the state kick-off tournament.