CIRCLEVILLE— The Logan Elm basketball program is heading in two different directions this year.
On the boys side things are looking up. The team, which is filled with juniors and seniors ready to show off, is early in their season with only one game played. However, the Braves were able to route the Berne Union Rockets 61-12 in their home and season opener on Monday.
The Braves opened the game with a 20 point run over the Rockets and did not let up on the gas from there. The true test for the Braves comes on Saturday when they host division-rival Teays Valley in the afternoon.
In almost two decades of coaching at Logan Elm head coach Doug Stiverson has lead the program to great success. Last year the team finished No. 31 among all division II teams in Ohio. This year, with a team of all returning members, Stiverson and the players are poised to continue their success.
The Lady Braves varsity girls team is in a bit of a different place. After a mediocre season last year, the Lady Braves program could not fill a JV and a varsity roster this year.
Meaning, first-year head coach Jennifer Blue is fielding a team with a mix of grades and experience, including three freshman. Through three games this season, the team has had a hard time sinking shots.
Their latest game, Tuesday night against Chillicothe, was their most successful offensively. Even still, the team only managed 16 points versus an aggressive Chillicothe team that racked up 65 points.
The Lady Braves’ next game is Friday night at home against Hamilton Township. The Lady Rangers have also been struggling in the early season, which makes Friday’s game a good time for Coach Blue to get her team back on track.