CIRCLEVILLE— The Logan Elm boys' basketball team had back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday and came away 2-0 for the weekend.
On Friday, the Braves hosted Hamilton Township and had a decisive 60-41 win.
Twenty-four hours later, the Braves were in Washington Court House to take on the Miami Trace Panthers.
Based on the final score Logan Elm wasn't bothered at all by playing back-to-back games. The Braves finished the night with a 51-27 win over the Panthers.
After the 57-42 loss against Teays Valley last week, Logan Elm was quick to get back on a winning streak. Which puts them in a good place heading into their next game.
Tuesday night, Logan Elm hosts cross-town rivals Circleville. The Tigers are riding a three game losing streak at the moment so a win against Logan Elm would be a change in momentum they desperately need.