CIRCLEVILLE— Crosstown rivals Logan Elm and Circleville clashed on the court Tuesday night. The boys’ basketball teams played a tight game at Circleville in the latest instance of the Roundtown Showdown.
The Tigers’ student section was celebrating Tiger Pride Night and were ready to cheer loud for their team. On the other side of the gym, the Logan Elm students were ready to match their rivals cheer for cheer.
Heading into the game, the Tigers knew it was going to be a tough game.
“That’s the thing about Logan Elm, they’re very disciplined and they’re smart basketball players. When we have mental errors, they make you pay for it,” Circleville Head Coach Cody Carpenter said after the game.
In the first quarter, the Tigers held those mental errors to a minimum and managed to contain the Braves. The first eight minutes of the game were a little stiff as both teams tried to feel the other out.
The Tigers started out focused on defending against Logan Elm’s Tanner Holbert, who is the top scorer for his team this season. A smart choice for Circleville, only until the Braves adapted and their secondary scorers realized they had the room to push.
In the second quarter, Logan Elm junior Braylen Baker exploded offensively. Baker netted seven points in the second frame off of two 2-point field goals and one 3-pointer.
}Now with Circleville’s focus split, Holbert managed to add two 3-pointers for the Braves in the second quarter.
Heading into halftime the visiting Braves were up 25-21.
As the third quarter started, it was back to a battle of wills. The teams went back and forth with several lead changes. Most of Circleville’s offense in the third quarter came from sophomore Briley Cramer who scored nine points off of three 2-point field goals and one 3-pointer.
While Cramer handled the offensive side of things well in the third, it was around this time where Circleville started to make some of the mental errors Carpenter was worried about. The Tigers were fouled a few too many times in the third and the Braves made them pay on the free throw line, making five of six shots.
Still, it all evened out by the time the buzzer sounded at the end of the third and Logan Elm had a three point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The first few minutes of the fourth quarter ended up being the most important. The Braves managed to go on a nine point run at the start and the gap they were able to create proved to be enough space to win.
“It was a huge spur for us.” Logan Elm Head Coach Doug Stiverson said after the game.
“It started with our defense and I thought Drew Tomlinson was all over there, getting his hands on deflections and getting steals, getting on the floor. I thought he was the one that ignited us, really the whole second half, and the start of that fourth quarter as well.”
In the final five minutes the play seemed to slow and while the Tigers kept the effort high, it wasn’t enough to pull out a win.
“We have the ability to make plays, but I think we were just mentally and physically gassed and [Logan Elm] did what they were supposed to do, and we just couldn’t recover.” Carpenter said of the final outcome.
Both teams will be in action next on Saturday. Logan Elm is set to host Liberty Union in a matinee tipoff and Circleville will travel to Amanda to take on the Aces.
Logan Elm 48, Circleville 39
Logan Elm 8 17 10 13 — 48
Circleville 11 10 11 7 — 39
LOGAN ELM
Drew Tomlinson 1 0-0 2, Konnor Starkey 3 1-3 7, Braylen Baker 7 5-5 21, Garret Summers 1 0-0 2, Tanner Holbert 5 3-5 16 TOTAL 17 9-13 48; 3-pt field goals: 5
CIRCLEVILLE
Matt Bradley 1 2-2 4, Briley Cramer 5 2-2 14, Parker Kidwell 1 0-0 2, Ian Warden 3 1-3 7, Craig Fleck 4 1-2 12 TOTAL 14 6-9 39; 3-pt field goals: 5