COLUMBUS— The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team finished 15th at the 2022 OHSAA State Boys Division II Bowling Tournament on Friday.
The team, including five seniors, competed at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl as one of the top 16 Division II teams in the state of Ohio. After finishing the regular season undefeated, the Braves had a strong off season, finishing second at the Southeast Division II District Tournament to qualify for states.
At districts, the team bowled above 900 in all three regulation games. During bakers, the Braves were a little inconsistent, bowling a high of 245 and a low of 155 over six games.
During the state tournament, the Braves didn’t bowl their best. Out of their three regulation games, the Braves bowled an 810, 853 and 834, respectively. Senior Bryce Baltzer once again led the Braves, finishing the day with a three-game total of 571.
Baltzer’s leadership wasn’t enough to save the Braves on Friday. Logan Elm went into baker games in 12th place, 195 down from making the cut to the championship bracket.
During the break before the baker games, head coach Ron Cheadle spoke about learning from experience at the state tournament.
“A lot of the kids aren’t used to bowling on a state oil pattern because it’s not a typical house shot. So they need to adjust because the oil breaks down differently and it is a learning curve.”
Shaken by their performance in the morning, and finding the lanes tricky to learn, the Braves continued to struggle in the baker games. In three baker games, Logan Elm bowled a total of 402 and moved down to No. 15 overall at the end of the tournament.
Though the state tournament ended on a down note for the Braves, the 2022 season was a big step in the right direction for Logan Elm.
“Every single kid on the team has grown so much. Every single one of them hit personal high scores for the year. Except for Bryce because he had a 300, but he had a 290 and a 279 this year too, which is only one ball away from a 300.”
Cheadle didn’t hide the disappointment he felt when speaking after the regulation games, noting he was hoping for a better outcome. However, beyond mentioning his bowlers hitting personal high scores during the season, he also talked about taking some of the team to the high school national tournament. The team is still waiting for official school board approval, but Cheadle and the team went last year and had great success.
After nationals though, the Braves face a challenge for next season. Only three bowlers will be returning, with five seniors graduating this year, and it will take dedication to keep the program moving forward.
One way Cheadle hopes to do that, is to get his student-athletes involved in traveling bowling teams and to keep them bowling through the summer.
Logan Elm Braves
Game 1: 810 Game 2: 853 Game 3: 834 Regulation total: 2497
Baker 1: 125 Baker 2: 121 Baker 3: 156 Baker total: 402
Team total: 2899
Individual results
Bryce Baltzer, 12 Game 1: 207 Game 2: 187 Game 3: 177 Total: 571
Lance Berard, 11 Game 1: 158 Game 2: 135 Game 3: 209 Total: 502
Simon Cameron, 12 Game 1: 154 Game 2: 173 Game 3: 158 Total: 485
Braden Sabine, 12 Game 1: 143 Game 2: 203 Game 3: 137 Total: 483
Jude Braun, 12 Game 1: 0 Game 2: 155 Game 3: 0 Total: 155
Matthew Fullen, 11 Game 1: 0 Game 2: 0 Game 3: 153 Total: 153