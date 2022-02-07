CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team is going into the Mid-State League tournament undefeated. The bowling Braves sealed their undefeated status on Wednesday in a match against Unioto at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe.
As Winter Storm Landon loomed over central Ohio, five Logan Elm bowlers hit the lanes. In their first game against the Unioto Sherman Tanks, Logan Elm built a nice cushion in the scoring. Game one finished in the Braves’ favor 932-785.
The second game was much closer between the two teams. Unioto had a big surge, bowler Sailor Cope had the best game for his team, bowling a 209 and helping his team take game two 911-900. Of course, Logan Elm had their early cushion to fall back on and was still in the lead before the baker games, 1832-1696.
The Braves made quick work of the baker rounds, winning both games and finishing the match with a grand total of 2219 to Unioto’s 2013.
“The team does real good. They like to learn and they follow directions real well. I’m looking forward to the Mid-State league, I think we’re going to put on a good show there,” head coach Ron Cheadle said after the match on Wednesday.
The MSL tournament was set to take place two days after the match against Unioto, but following the winter storm the Braves had a few more days to prepare for the show coach Cheadle promised.
The MSL tournament is set for Tuesday, Feb. 8, and the bowlers at Logan Elm are excited to show off their hard work this season.
“We just need to just keep strong as a team, just keep the chemistry up and gotta make spares as well,” senior Bryce Baltzer said on Wednesday.
“We’re on a roll right now… We’re feeling pretty good.”
Baltzer has been happy with his senior year and proud of the way his teammates are bowling. He repeatedly mentioned the growth he’s seen from the younger members of the team this season and the hard work everyone put in over the summer.
“This group of guys, I mean, it’s awesome to bowl with them and I’m really gonna miss it.”
Whatever happens Tuesday, and beyond, for the Braves this year, Baltzer will continue to bowl in college. The day before the Unioto meet Baltzer committed to Webber International University. The Webber Warriors are one of the top college bowling teams in the country, qualifying for the national championship every year since the program started in 2008-09.
Baltzer still has a few more matches to bowl with his current team, though. After the MSL tournament on Tuesday, the Braves will face Fisher Catholic on Thursday, Feb. 10, before starting sectionals on Valentine’s Day.