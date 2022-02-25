CIRCLEVILLE — The high school bowling state qualifiers for Division II were announced last week and the Logan Elm boys' team will be advancing to the championship.
At the OHSAA Boys Division II District Bowling Tournament on Feb. 21, the Braves qualified for states as a team after coming in second place at Shawnee Lanes.
The team finished regulation and baker games with 3,974 total pins, behind only the Hillsboro team who had a team total of 4,227 pins.
The Braves are set to send six bowlers to Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl on March 4 for the Division II championship.
Coaches Ron Cheadle will accompany the team that includes senior Bryce Baltzer, who has committed to bowl in college at Webber International University.
In Division I bowling, the Teays Valley bowling teams are set to compete Friday and Saturday in the central district's sectional tournament at HP Lanes in Columbus.
The boys' team will compete Friday night, followed by the girls' team on Saturday. The top 16 teams and the top 16 high scoring individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the district tournament set for Monday, Feb. 28 also at HP Lanes.