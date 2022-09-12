LE boys' soccer seniors 22

The seniors who were honored during senior night for the Logan Elm boys’ soccer team. Left to right: Owen Braun, Tim Miller, Owen Elswick, Clay Reed, and Luke Thompson

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Last Wednesday, the Logan Elm boys’ soccer team defeated Circleville 3-0.

