CIRCLEVILLE — Last Wednesday, the Logan Elm boys’ soccer team defeated Circleville 3-0.
Logan Elm also celebrated senior night. They honored Owen Braun, Owen Elswick, Tim Miller, Clay Reed, and Luke Thompson. Elswick also kicks for the Logan Elm football team.
Sophomore Dawsen Hudson and sophomore Hussain Sharif scored their first ever varsity goals during the match. The third goal came on an own goal by Circleville.
After the game, Braves’ Coach Aaron Elswick discussed how the game went for the team. He wanted to give a mention to the Circleville goalkeeper.
“The goalkeeper had three amazing saves that kept us from running away with the game. He is a very impressive player.”
Elswick also discussed the goals for the team this season, how the team works on strengthening the team bond, a player who is working through an injury, and how proud he is of the seniors.
The goals the team had for this season has had to change since the summer. They graduated 12 seniors last year, so the team spent the first part of the season learning what works and what does not when it comes to trying to get the team together.
“More than a few of our guys who start or get quality minutes haven’t ever played soccer or haven’t played in years,” Elswick said. He also said it has been a fun year for him going back to the basics and getting to teach the kids the game.
Now that the teams feels comfortable in their formation and have players settling into roles, the goal is to get back to even with wins and losses. But Elswick said there is one thing that has not changed from the beginning of the summer.
“I challenge the guys to be a team no one likes to play against because of how hard we work.” He believes his team has met that goal even in their losses. “We have worked hard to stay competitive,” Elswick said.
One of the things the team does in order to strengthen their team bond is work together during their youth camp. Elswick said he tries to give the guys the independence to teach the young soccer players what they have learned.
“It’s always fun seeing them share and pass on their experience.”
Elswick said when he watches youth soccer league games; he recognizes some of the players from camp and can see improvement with each new season.
“I feel proud thinking my high school guys are a part of that.”
There is currently one player on the Logan Elm boys’ soccer team that is battling an injury. Sophomore Owen Groff joined the team this summer after showing up to some open fields.
Unfortunately, Groff fractured his foot in June and spent his whole summer in a cast. He had another set back just after he had gotten his cast off and had to spend more time in a walking boot. Within the past week, Groff is completely out of the cast and performs physical therapy both on his own and during practices.
What Elswick said he loves most about this story is that through everything, Groff chose to stay dedicated to the team.
“It would’ve been easy for him to get frustrated and not attend team functions since he was unable to play,” he said. “He hasn’t missed a single practice and has spent his time learning how we play, so when he is ready, he can fit right in.”
Elswick also wanted to share how proud he is of the seniors. He said that losing 12 players left voids on the roster and also in their leadership.
“We established leaders early and they have not missed a beat.”
The senior captains are Owen Braun, Owen Elswick, and Luke Thompson.
“I can count on them and know they have the abilities and the integrity to always do what the team needs.”
Elswick believes they have a strong group of guys who returned and have lead the way with the new guys.
“Without them doing what they’re doing, we wouldn’t be heading in the positive direction we are.”
The Logan Elm boys’ soccer team is back on the field for an away game on Thursday, September 15 against Southeastern.