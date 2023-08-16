Logan Elm Logo (copy)
File photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm boys’ soccer team lost 0-3 in their season opener against Zane Trace on Monday night.


  

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments