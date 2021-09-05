CHILLICOTHE — The Circleville Lady Tiger and the Logan Elm Lady Braves clashed in the championship match at the Unioto Invitational this past weekend. The Lady Tigers claimed first place taking the final series 2-1.
Logan Elm claimed the first set 25-17 against the Lady Tigers to take the series lead.
However, the Lady Tigers responded back quickly putting together 25 points to Logan Elm’s 11.
The Final series saw Circleville take first place after a 25-17 final match.
Ridennour tallies 500 career wins
Logan Elm’s head coach Aaron Ridennour secured 500 careers prior to the team’s second place finish. The Lady Braves took the match in a 2-0 series (25-21, 25-13) against Washington Court House surpassing their coach’s career milestone at the same time.
In the team’s second match, the Lady Braves defeated the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers increasing Ridennour’s already major career milestone. At the same time Logan Elm’s Maraya Neff had a career high of 15 kills.