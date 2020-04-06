What started as a video by football coach Terry Holbert to encourage students at Logan Elm turned into a series of videos last week from coaches in the district to give students a new motivational message each weekday during "distance learning" that has been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It started a couple of weeks ago, because I felt called to put out a video to encourage our students through an uncertain time and tell them that we'd get through this together as a community," Holbert said. "These are times where you have to persevere and we will be better because of it when it's all over."
In his initial video released on his Twitter page (@HolbertTerry) on March 23, Holbert discussed the illness and compared it to other situations in life that we don't have control over.
"What you control is how you respond," Holbert said in the video. "....You control your attitude in working from home. You control your effort in completing your school work, working around the house and being respectful of your parents and your siblings."
He then encouraged students to use the time at home as an opportunity to grow, to get better and for each student to work on themselves as an individual
Holbert posted his second video on March 30, which highlighted an adage of the Navy Seals that, "Under pressure, you don't rise to the occasion, you sink to the level of your training. That's why we train so hard."
He discussed how everyone has faced adversity over the last three weeks and encouraged students to develop new daily habits and discipline that sets them up for future success.
"The standard you set now more than ever will be crystal clear when we get back together," Holbert said. "You don't have a teacher there in person making sure you get your work done or a coach in your grill making sure you get your reps in."
Holbert also encouraged students to reach out if they needed any help or encouragement during "the new normal".
After making his first video, Holbert and Logan Elm junior varsity boys basketball coach Nate Dropsey discussed having a different coach make a video every weekday.
"Coach Dropsey and I talked after that first video and he encouraged and challenged me to get a group of coaches together throughout the week to talk to our students, to encourage them and to have a different message each day," Holbert said. "Over the last week, it's turned into something pretty cool."
Dropsey (@ndrops08) then posted a video where he discussed finding a way to compete and challenge yourself to become better.
"Don't be afraid of failure, because failure means you reached out and challenged yourself beyond what you were capable of at that moment," he said. "Constant hard work, a drive to accomplish the task and determination the next time you face adversity will led you to have more success."
Logan Elm cross country and boys track coach Michael Hartley (@LoganElmXC_TF) discussed embracing "the new normal" and the different possibilities it presents, including spending more time with family.
"I look at so much of this as a gift," he said. "We're being told to spend more time with our family, to exercise more and to eat better and sleep better.
"We're spending time as a family and none of that to me is bad, and that's how you guys have to look at it."
Hartley also discussed that in our normal routine we often complain about not having enough time, which now isn't a problem.
"It's a negative situation, but try to turn it into a positive," he said. "We have time and that's a rare thing these days to be able to slow down and be able to do things that we've put off because we don't have the time.
"Go walking, jogging, hiking, biking, shoot the basketball, work on your spin move, dribble the soccer ball or do reps for football. Get dad out there and have him throw routes to you."
Logan Elm girls soccer, assistant girls basketball and softball coach Mike Schultz talk about perseverance and setting goals.
"Perseverance to me is the ability to keep going no matter what we are going through in life by just keep making those steps to get through it. It's that don't give up mentality," he said.
Schultz also discussed clarifying goals, having a winning mentality, being fixated on achieving the goal, living in the present and not worrying about tomorrow and acknowledge accomplishments.
"We all suffer in life, but we have to understand in those sufferings, whether it be in lifting or trying to get in shape or trying to get an A on the test. We're all going to face those sufferings, but if we push through then that's going to lead to perseverance. Once we persevere through something then that's going to lead to you developing your character and finally lead into hope."
Former football coach and athletic director Rod Smith (@coachsmithLE) closed the week with a powerful message reflecting on American history, noting that "the American spirit has always been here in times of turmoil and tragedy", and gave examples of how Americans have repeatedly rose to the occasion and defied the odds.
The long-time American history teacher reflected on a pair of pamphlets authored by Thomas Paine in 1776. Common Sense rallied Americans to declare independence and The American Crisis was penned when General George Washington's Continental Army was wheeling from a series of defeats, including the loss of New York City, that led to the Army retreating to the western bank of the Delaware River in December 1776. Washington ordered the pamphlet read to his entire Army, which included this memorable passage.
“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
Washington and his brave soldiers, many of whom were lacking shoes and left a trail of blood in the snow, saved the Revolution by crossing the icy Delaware River on Christmas evening of 1776 for a daring attack on Trenton that resulted in the defeat of the Hessian soldiers who occupied the town. The Hessian mercenaries were considered among the best soldiers in Europe and they were hired by King George III to augment the British Army that was trying to put down the American rebellion. The password for the operation noted the stakes that were involved "Victory or Death".
Smith went on to reflect on how America responded after Pearl Harbor, the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, the Challenger explosion and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
As the firefighters ran up the stairs of the World Trade Center as everyone else was fleeing down them on 9/11, Smith noted the doctors, nurses, nursing home personnel, truck drivers, grocery clerks, stockers and cashiers that are stepping up now during the COVID-19 pandemic to take care of the sick or make sure we have enough food on the table for our families.
Smith then discussed having faith over fear and ended his video with an ancient Celtic blessing.
"May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."