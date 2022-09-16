Walters running

Logan Elm #4 Aaron Walters runs for a first down during the Backyard Brawl.

 By Alicia Caple

CIRCLEVILLE — Braves tamed the Tigers 21-0 in the backyard brawl between two longtime rivals.

