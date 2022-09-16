CIRCLEVILLE — Braves tamed the Tigers 21-0 in the backyard brawl between two longtime rivals.
Friday’s game started with Circleville kicking it off to Logan Elm.
On the first play of the game, Circleville got a sideline warning. Logan Elm’s quarterback #4 Aaron Walters threw a long pass that was caught and run to Circleville’s 3-yard line. A short time later, Logan Elm’s #3 Blayton Reid ran the ball in for a touchdown. The extra point by #22 Owen Elswick was good.
On the kickoff attempt, Logan Elm got a penalty for offside. On the next try, the kick was penalized due to it going out of bounds. Circleville elected to redo the kick, which gave them better field position.
Logan Elm stopped Circleville on a fourth down try. After going down the field, #4 Walters ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point was good.
At the end of the quarter, the score was Logan Elm 14 and Circleville 0.
In the opening of the second quarter for Circleville, their series ended with two incomplete passes.
Special teams saw a good play when Circleville downed the ball at Logan Elm’s 2-yard line. Circleville’s #2 Daniel Cutliff stopped Logan Elm’s drive by forcing an incomplete pass.
After a few plays with Circleville on offense, Moats’ pass was tipped and Logan Elm intercepted the ball. Logan Elm was unable to get points off the turnover, their series ends with Walters being sacked.
The score at half was Logan Elm 14 and Circleville 0.
Logan Elm’s kickoff to Circleville went out of bounds, the penalty replays the kick. After a couple first downs, an incomplete pass ends the Tigers’ series.
With Logan Elm now on offense, Walters passed to #1 Landon Thompson for a first down run to Circleville’s 32-yard line. The Logan Elm series ends when the Circleville defense gets a stop on fourth down.
After even play for the rest of the quarter, the third quarter ends with Logan Elm catching a pass out of bounds.
After completing one first down, Circleville’s Moats threw a deep pass down the field on 3rd and 14, and Logan Elm’s #5 Braylen Baker broke up the pass.
With 4:24 left in the game, Logan Elm intercepted a pass thrown by Moats. On the next play, Logan Elm’s Reid runs it in for a touchdown. With the extra point made, the score was Logan Elm 21 and Circleville 0.
