CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves defeat the Teays Valley Vikings 34 to 17.
The game started when Logan Elm kicked off to Teays Valley.
The first pass by Teays Valley’s quarterback, Kaden Hines was complete, but his second pass fell incomplete. His third pass on the night was caught for a first down by Harrison Payne. On the next play Teays Valley fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Logan Elm.
After two first downs and an incomplete pass, Blayton Reid ran in for a touchdown. The extra point by Owen Elswick was good.
On second and two for Teays Valley, the Logan Elm defense got a tackle for loss of 1-yard. On the next play Hines’ pass was caught by Trent Wolpert for a first down. A couple of plays later Nolan Brumfield sacked Hines. Teays Valley ended their series punting on fourth and four.
The score at the end of the first quarter was Logan Elm 7 to Teays Valley 0.
On a third and eight the Teays Valley defense sacked Logan Elm's quarterback Aaron Walters.
Tways Valley fumbled on the punt return and it was recovered by Logan Elm at the 28-yard line.
On a third and 15 at the 32-yard line Walters threw a deep pass that was caught for a touchdown. The extra point was good and the score was Logan Elm 14 and Teays Valley 0.
After Hines' previous pass almost got intercepted, he threw again and it was caught for a first down. Hines was sacked two plays later. The Vikings were stopped on third and 18, but a personal foul on the Braves made it third and short. On the next play they got the first down.
Two plays later on third and seven the Braves defense got the stop. Teays Valley kicked a field goal to get three points on the board. The score was Logan Elm 14 to Teays Valley 3.
The Braves started at their 31-yard line. A long first down run by Braylen Baker got them closer to the end zone.
On a third and seven, Walters threw a deep pass to Baker who ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point attempt was good.
With less than two minutes remaining in the half, Teays Valley converted on a third and 11. With an unbelievable catch by Payne, and 50 seconds left in the half, Teays Valley called a timeout.
With 43 seconds left in the half Hines threw to Wolpert for a touchdown. The extra point was good.
The score going into half was Logan Elm 21 and Teays Valley 10.
Teays Valley started the second half under the lights by kicking off to Logan Elm.
A couple plays into the Braves offensive series, Walters threw a deep pass to Baker who was wide open and scored a touchdown. The extra point was good. Less than two minutes into the third quarter the score was Logan Elm 28 and Teays Valley 10.
After just a few plays on offense Teays Valley was forced to punt.
On a first and ten, Logan Elm quarterback Walters scrambled for his life and managed to throw an incomplete pass. On the very next play his pass was intercepted and ran down to the 1-yard line. The next play saw a touchdown for Teays Valley. The extra point was good.
The score was Logan Elm 28 and Teays Valley 17.
The rest of the quarter saw physical play by both teams.
Logan Elm’s drive on offense took four minutes off the clock. On a fourth and seven Walters scrambled for his life and threw a completed pass for a first down.
With 8:55 left in the game Logan Elm scored a touchdown and the extra point was no good. The score was Logan Elm 34 to Teays Valley 17.
The Vikings had a first and ten at their own 38-yard line when Hines was sacked for a loss of nine yards. A couple of plays later Hines was picked by Baker. The Braves were unable to get points off the turnover.
With under five minutes left in the game Teays Valley was looking for another touchdown. On second and seven a nice pass by Hines was dropped by his receiver. On third and seven Hines’ pass was caught for a first down. On the third and ten Hines’ pass was intercepted by Landon Thompson.
The fourth quarter ended with Logan Elm running out the clock.
The final score was Logan Elm 34 and Teays Valley 17.