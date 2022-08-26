featured Logan Elm defeats Westfall 35-0 By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan Elm #13 Tanner Holbert is running a play in Friday night’s game against Westfall. Photo by Alicia Caple/Circleville Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOGAN ELM — Logan Elm’s power offense was too much for the Westfall Mustangs Friday night.Due to press constraints, more about this game will appear in the next edition of the Circleville Herald, but here is a taste of that game that had fans on both sides cheering.Game may have ended with the Braves defeating the Mustangs 35-0 but Westfall played hard, never wavering in their intensity.Logan Elm received the first half kickoff.In the opening series, Westfall stopped Logan Elm and forced a three and out.On the second series for Logan Elm, the offense played up-tempo.With 4:27 left in the first quarter, Braves’ Aaron Walters kept the ball to run it in for a touchdown. The extra point was good.A few minutes into the second quarter, Logan Elm blocked a punt by Westfall.And with 9:30 left in the quarter, Logan Elm ran for a touchdown and the extra point was good. The score was Logan Elm 14 and Westfall 0.Just over three minutes later, Braves’ #5 Braylen Baker intercepted a pass by Westfall.As a result of that interception, less than 20 seconds later, Braves’ #3 Blayton Reid ran for a touchdown. The extra point was good.With a couple of minutes remaining in the half, Braves’ #2 Drew Tomlinson intercepted Westfall pass in the red zone.The score at halftime was Logan Elm 21 and Westfall 0.At 8:21 p.m. the second half kicked off. On the first series of the half, the Logan Elm defense forced a three and out.With 8:50 left in the third quarter, Braves’ #3 Blayton Reid ran the ball in for a touchdown. The extra point was good. The score was Logan Elm 28 and Westfall 0.And with 3:47 left in the quarter, Braves’ #6 Carson Summers got an interception.With 9:29 left in the game, the final scoring play was a touchdown scored by Logan Elm and the extra point attempt was good.Sports EditorAlicia Caple can be reached at acaple@circlevilleherald.com Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Logan Elm Extra Point Touchdown Sport American Football Scoring Westfall Mustangs Play Attempt Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes