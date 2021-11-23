Lady Braves soccer had standout year for individual seniors
Season record: 4-12-1
Awards and honors
Olivia Adams, all-MSL first team and all-state second team
Sophie Stonerock and Josie Martin, all-MSL second team
Maggie Wilson and Sienna Bryant, all-MSL honorable mention
Coach quote
"The team was driven by the leadership of our three senior captains. These ladies provided much leadership and guidance to a very young team. Next year we are looking forward to this young team stepping up and taking the reins on this program. Olivia’s departure leaves large shoes to fill and our focus for 2022 will be to solidify the defense. This season the Lady Braves had quite a few players that had limited soccer experience that really developed throughout the year. The goal will be to continue their development to bolster this team." —Head Coach Richard Ash