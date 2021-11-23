2021-22 Logan Elm football team

 Submitted Photo

Season record: 3-7

Awards and honors

Bayton Reid and Garret Summers,

all-MSL first team

RJ Weber and Tanner Holbert,

all-MSL second team

Ryan Miller, Ethan Smith and Carson Summers,

all-MSL honorable mention

