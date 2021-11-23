Season record: 3-7
Awards and honors
Bayton Reid and Garret Summers,
all-MSL first team
RJ Weber and Tanner Holbert,
all-MSL second team
Ryan Miller, Ethan Smith and Carson Summers,
all-MSL honorable mention
