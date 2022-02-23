CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm High School will be represented at the OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championship for the first time since 1994 this year.
Freshman Lindsay Bright qualified for the 500 yard freestyle race last week after finishing second in the Division II District meet at Ohio State University. Bright swam a season best of 5 minutes and 7.99 seconds in the race,12.03 faster than her previous best time.
Bright began swimming at age 9 and has had substantial competitive success before starting high school. At 13 years old, Bright qualified for the 200 yard freestyle race at the YMCA National Championship last summer and competed in Cary, North Carolina in July before starting at Logan Elm.
Now competing in high school, Bright has only continued her success. As a freshman, she has won all but four events she’s swam in and placed first in two events at the Southeast Sectionals. Those two events, the 500 yard freestyle and the 200 yard individual medley have been Bright’s best events all season and she swam both at districts.
Though Bright was able to swim a season best in the 200 IM as well, she came in eighth place and did not qualify for states in that event.
Bright is the only Logan Elm swimmer to qualify for states and is the only swimmer from Pickaway County to swim in Canton this week as well.
The state championship began earlier this week with the diving competition. Bright will compete Thursday evening in the preliminary competition which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.
If Bright advances, the finals for the Division II girls’ swimming events will start at 5 p.m. on Friday.