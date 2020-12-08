CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Girls Basketball Team opened their 2020-21 season with a 49-44 over the Amanda Clearcreek Aces Friday night.
Senior Brynn Griffith led the Braves 19 points followed by 12 points from senior Riley Schultz and 6 points from Senior Ashton Fox. For the Aces Senior Stephanie Bowers led the way with 12 points followed by Sophomore Carly Singleton and Sophomore Megan Tooil with 9 points each.
Logan Elm got off to a lead, 15-12 after the first quarter and kept it at the half following a low scoring second quarter. The Aces would make an attempt to push back to try to even the score, outscoring the Braves 12-10 in the fourth but would ultimately fall short.
The Aces are 0-4 and their next game is home against Logan Elm on Dec. 12. Logan Elm is currently 1-1 on the year.