CIRCLEVILLE- The Lady Braves had a dominate performance against the Athens Bulldogs Tuesday night when they won 40-33.
The win for the Braves also marks Logan Elm’s coach Jennifer Blue’s 100th career win.
Blue said the team prepared for the game by taking the weekend off and practicing early on Monday morning. The team then traveled to Rio Grande to watch them take on Indiana Wesleyan University for some team bonding time.
The time off combined with the team bonding must have sparked something in the team because they had a dominate performance against Athens. Kiki Ingram scored 16 points, had 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Blue said when the team needs a key basket, Ingram gets one.
“Kiki has really been playing well lately and she just has a confidence about her ability which she is helping instill in the other girls,” Blue said.
Claire King had two big blocks in the third quarter which was the start of her impressive night that ended with 15 rebounds. Blue said Enaja Fischer’s help side defense was huge and she was 3/4 on free throws down the stretch. Fischer also had 5 points on the night and 10 rebounds.
With it being just past halfway through the season, Blue said the team is still learning the speed at the varsity level. They are also continuing to learn the importance of defense and how to communicate on the defensive end of the ball.
“They are also just learning to trust each other on the court, learning to play with each other, and knowing where each other are and what they are doing,” she said.
Blue also said as the coach, the group of girls are a wonderful group to coach.
“Just watching them learn how to pick each other up when times are tough is the best part.”
“We are still young and growing every day, but they are growing and eager to get batter. That’s the best part about being a coach when you have kids that want to excel,” Blue said.