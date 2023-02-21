CHILLICOTHE – The Logan Elm girls’ bowling team finished third at the District Tournament on Monday.
Eastern came in first place and qualified for States with a team total of 3,059. Westfall came in second place with a team score of 2,952 and Logan Elm came in third place with a team score of 2,729.
For the District Tournament each team played three regular games and six Baker Games. At the end of the three regular games Eastern had a total of 2,210, Westfall had 2,127, and Logan Elm had 1,929.
The highest scorer for Logan Elm was Marlo Smith with a total score of 482; she finished in sixth place individually. The next highest scorer for the Braves was Makayla Davis with a score of 417. Cheyenne Lawson was the third highest scorer for Logan Elm with 393.
Logan Elm girls’ Coach Marsha Few talked about how the season went for her young team.
“When our season started it was like it was going to be a tough season,” she said. “But with practicing and the instructions, the girls listened and saw lots of improvement.”
Few said it was an accomplishment for her young team to make it as far as they did. She also said the girls were nervous to bowl in the District Tournament.
“They were nervous because they didn’t know what to expect and they knew they were bowling against a couple of really good teams not from our area.”
Despite the nerves, Few said the girls were also excited to have made it that far, especially her seniors.
Smith, who was the highest scorer for Logan Elm, told Few her goal is to beat her sister’s school record.
“Parker Smith (Marlo’s sister) beat the school record at the District Tournament a couple of years ago with a 244 for one game.”
Few is the most proud of her team for the way they all pulled together.
“If someone was having a bad day they tried to pump that person up and help them feel they were still part of the team. They worked together well.”
Before the start of next season, Few hopes to build on what they learned this season and work on it over the summer for next season.