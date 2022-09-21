GRANDVIEW — On Saturday, the Logan Elm girls’ tennis team won the Grandview Invitational.
This is the twelfth time in the last fifteen years Logan Elm has won the Invitational.
Logan Elm played against Columbus Whetstone, Grandview Heights, and Hamilton Township.
Braves’ finished in first place with a total of 19 points, in second was Grandview with 12 points, and in third was Whetstone with 9 points.
For the tournament, there is a blind drawl to put the players at each position (ex: first singles) on a bracket.
The two winners play in the championship for each position and the losers play a consolation match. Each team gets two points for the semifinal wins and three points for winning the championship match. If a player wins the consolation match, the team gets one point.
Matches are eight pro sets instead of best 2 of 3 sets.
On first singles was the Braves’ Hope Akers. She defeated Grandview’s Downer 8-1 and Whetstone’s Haltman 8-5.
On second singles was Casie Gaskin who defeated Whetstone’s McNamara 8-5 and Grandview’s Reo 8-1.
On third singles was Lana Smith who defeated Whetstone’s Buterbaugh 8-2, but lost to Grandview’s Ionno 5-8.
On first doubles for the Braves were Makayla Davis and McKinley Perkins. They defeated Whetstone’s Lothrup and Thompson 8-5 and Grandview’s Taylor and Amurgis 8-3.
On second doubles were Allyson Berger and Cheyenne Lawson; they defeated Grandview’s Smith and Wahl 8-5.
After the Invitational, head coach Tony Clouse talked about some highlights from the day and how excited the team was to receive the trophy.
One highlight coach Clouse mentioned was Akers winning a tough championship match at first singles.
“Her opponent was a strong player and Hope stepped up her game to get the team 3 points.”
Another highlight was Gaskin and how she fought back to win eight of the last ten games after starting down 0-3.
The third highlight of the match went to the first doubles team.
“Makayla Davis and McKinley Perkins battled from a deficit to take the last 4 games in their first match, winning 8-5,” Clouse said.
Clouse said during the tournament, the players might not have known they were winning, but they were all very excited when they were given the trophy.
He goes on to say that the team was pleased to win the tournament.
“This is a special group for us this year and we are proud of the progress we have made.”
The Braves are looking forward to the last few matches and the post season.
Their next match is on Thursday against Circleville.