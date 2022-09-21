LE tennis wins Grandview Invitational

The Logan Elm girls’ tennis team and their coaches after receiving the trophy.

 Submitted photo

GRANDVIEW — On Saturday, the Logan Elm girls’ tennis team won the Grandview Invitational.

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

