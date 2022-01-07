CIRCLEVILLE— Local wrestling will be out in full force Saturday at Logan Elm High School.
The 2022 Logan Elm Invitational is set to start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 and will feature 16 teams from around the area.
Among the wrestlers competing at the event is Amanda-Clearcreek senior Luke Herron who is undefeated this season with a record of 17-0.
Herron competes in the 138 weight class and will be one of 17 wrestlers in the pool. His biggest challenge will come from Clinton-Massie senior Grant Moorman, who is undefeated through nine bouts this season.
For the host team, freshman Gavin Hoover looks to build on his first place win at the West Jefferson Invitational last month in the 120 weight class.
Hoover is one of 12 athletes in the weight class and will face Celina senior Brycen Miracle during the event. Miracle finished fourth in the 120 weight class at sectionals last year.
Circleville junior TJ Fulgham, who also competed at West Jefferson, is set to wrestle in the 285 weight class. Fulgham has a 10-2 record this season after finishing fourth at sectionals in the 215 weight class last season.
Westfall has entered four wrestlers into the event, as well as an extra roster spot in the 285 weight class.
The invitational is a one day event and is set to finish in the early evening on Saturday.