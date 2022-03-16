CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm baseball and softball spent last season in the middle of the pack.
The Lady Braves softball team made it to the district stage in the postseason, knocking out two higher seeded teams before losing to the eventual district winner Athens. The team finished fifth in the MSL-Buckeye Division with a 7-7 conference record.
Lynsay VanHoose, who is now a sophomore, earned all-MSL second-team honors last year and is set to return to the field this season.
Senior Avree Entler signed a letter of intent to play softball for Wilmington College this December is also set to play for the Lady Braves this season.
On the baseball side, the Braves struggled a little more than the softball team. They landed in seventh place in the MSL-Buckeye Division with a 4-10 conference record. In sectional play, the Braves won their first round game against Vinton County, before losing 5-4 to No. 1 seed Miami Trace in the second round.
Junior Braylen Baker made the all-MSL first-team as a sophomore last year, and after having a stand out season of basketball this winter, looks to be back for the Braves on the diamond.
Both Logan Elm teams will spend this week playing scrimmages before starting the regular season late next week.