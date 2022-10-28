CIRCLEVILLE- The Logan Elm Braves lost to the Cambridge Bobcats 13 to 31.
To start the slightly chilly night under the lights Logan Elm kicked off to Cambridge.
The first play saw Cambridge quarterback Caden Moore throw a deep pass that was caught and taken to the 9-yard line. On second down Moore saw pressure and threw the ball out of bounds.
On third and nine Moore was tackled for a loss of seven yards. On fourth down Cambridge kicked a field goal to score three points. The score was Logan Elm 0 and Cambridge 3.
The Braves saw a three and out after quarterback Aaron Walters was sacked.
Cambridge went back to the passing game and with eight minutes left in the first quarter Cambridge scored a touchdown and the extra point was good. Cambridge led Logan Elm 10 to 0.
After getting one first down, the Braves’ offense was stopped in three downs.
The Logan Elm defense got an impressive stop when Cambridge went for it on fourth and one at the 18-yard line.
After nearly being sacked multiple times, Walters threw a pass that was caught for three yards. A couple plays later Landon Thompson made an incredible catch for a first down.
The second quarter started with Walters throwing an interception.
On the first play on offense for Cambridge, Moore threw a deep pass that was caught and run for a touchdown. The extra point was good, Cambridge led Logan Elm 17 to 0.
On fourth and two for Logan Elm, Cambridge was called for being offside. This gave the Braves five yards and a new set of downs. Logan Elm was unable to get a first down on a third and one, so they went for it on fourth and sixth, but the pass was incomplete.
On the offensive series for Cambridge they switched between running plays and passing the ball. Mixing up the plays worked well and Cambridge marched down the field with little trouble. At the 1-yard line Moore ran up the middle to score a touchdown. Cambridge led Logan Elm 24 to 0.
Logan Elm seemed to gain some momentum on offense, but their momentum stalled after getting called for holding which gave them third and 28. Walters threw a pass and got 18 yards back making it fourth and ten. His pass on fourth down was incomplete causing a turnover on downs. No one scored again before half.
To start the second half Cambridge kicks off to Logan Elm.
After Logan Elm had a three and out, their second series on offense in the second half saw Blayton Reid score a touchdown. They tried a two-point conversion but the pass fell incomplete. Logan Elm was on the board with six points and Cambridge had 24.
When Cambridge went back on offense they struggled with penalties.On the kickoff return they were called for holding and started at their own 17-yard line. On the next play they got a first down but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty made them replay the down. A few plays later they punted the ball to Logan Elm.
Just when it seemed like the Braves were gaining some momentum Walters was intercepted and Cambridge ran it back for a touchdown. The extra point was good and the score was Logan Elm 6 and Cambridge 31.
Both teams saw a quick series before they punted the ball.
On a first and 25 for Cambridge they fumbled the ball and Logan Elm recovered. The Braves converted on two fourth and one downs, but with 11:01 in the fourth quarter the Braves scored a touchdown. The extra point was good and the score to start the final quarter was Logan Elm 13 and Cambridge 31.
The Braves attempted an onside kick but Cambridge got the ball. They had a quick series before they punted to Logan Elm.
After throwing a deep pass that was caught at the Cambridge 32-yard line, Walters was intercepted.
Just when it looked like Cambridge would score again they fumbled the ball at the 15-yard line and Logan Elm recovered the ball.
On a fourth and nine with the Braves on offense Walters threw an incomplete pass for a turnover on downs.
The Braves finished the game by giving it their all, but they were unable to score anymore points.
The final score was Logan Elm 13 and Cambridge 31.