Walters

Aaron Walters throws a pass to the sideline as time expires in the first half

 By Alicia Caple/Sports Editor

CIRCLEVILLE- The Logan Elm Braves lost to the Cambridge Bobcats 13 to 31.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments