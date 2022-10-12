HEBRON — The Logan Elm men’s soccer team lost a close and hard-fought match against Lakewood — 1-2.
Clay Reed scored the goal for the Logan Elm Braves. He kicked the ball from outside the 18-yard line and placed it low and around the goalkeeper.
The team also played a game last Saturday against Hillsboro and lost 2-6. After these losses, Braves’ Coach Aaron Elswick discussed what the team did well and what they struggled with.
Elswick said in both games there were stretches of time where the team possessed the ball well and attacked often, but they were missing the final touch to score.
“In Saturdays game we struggled with energy in the first half,” he said. “The problem was we made more than a few mistakes in that first half so that we were too far in a hole to dig ourselves out.”
Elswick said the team played closer to their ability in the second half. They outscored their opponent 2-1 in the second half. He said the team learned a lesson from that game and showed up on Monday ready to play from the start against Lakewood.
“The second game on Monday we lost 1-2 and that had more to do with some bad luck and the ball just not bouncing the way we needed at times.”
Elswick also talked about the improvement he sees the team make from practices to games.
“I’m definitely seeing better passing while attacking in games which is something we’ve discussed and worked on in practice.”
Despite the two losses for the Braves, the team is looking ahead to post season play.
Elswick said the team’s goal is to stay competitive the whole match and be a difficult team to play against.
The Braves play Marietta in their first match of the post season tournament. Elswick said that Marietta is in their district but it is located far away and play teams Logan Elm normally doesn’t see. For those reasons the team doesn’t know a lot about them.
“What we do know is they’re a talented, well coached team every year and we don’t want to allow them to feel comfortable to play their style without a challenge from us,” he said.
Elswick went onto say that if his team lets Marietta play how they want without offering a lot to stop them, it could turn into a long day for his team.
“But I have every confidence in the world we’ll be up for the challenge.”
The Braves still have one regular season game to play. It will be the last regular season game for the team’s five seniors. Elswick said he will miss everything they’ve given to the program over the last four years. But as the program says farewell to the seniors, it also opens the door to next season.
“What we have returning for next season is a young group of exciting, hard working, and coachable players that I’m already excited to coach and prepare with all summer to compete with next fall.”