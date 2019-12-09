It would be hard for Abby Hatter to draw up a better scenario for scoring her 1,000th career point.
With the first half winding down on Friday night against visiting Hamilton Township, Megan Diehl fed the Logan Elm senior guard, who drove down the court and scored on a layup to cement her place in program history as a 1,000-point scorer.
"Our senior class has played together since seventh grade and Megan and I both have played varsity since we were freshmen," Hatter said. "We had to learn to play varsity basketball on the fly and we learned from when we had success and when we made mistakes.
"We've really grown over the last four years and we want this season to be the best of the bunch. To have Megan pass me the ball to score my 1,000th career point, it was perfect."
Hatter entered the night needing 14 points to reach 1,000 and she responded with a season-best 27-point outburst in a 56-21 win over Hamilton Township.
"I was a little nervous going into the game, because I knew everyone wanted me to do this, but my teammates were there for me and got me calmed down and into the right mindset for the game," Hatter said. "When I hit my first shot, I felt like it was going to be a great night for me."
And it was certainly that for both Hatter and the Braves.
Hatter was recognized following her history-making shot and shared the moment with her coaches, teammates and family.
"It was one of the best experiences that I've had to have my teammates rush out and hug me, to have the support of my coaches, my family and the fans who were in the gym," Hatter said. "It means so much to have the support from everyone. I couldn't have done this without them."
It can be said that Hatter is ahead of schedule in reaching the milestone, especially considering she tore her right ACL in May 2018 and had surgery a month later.
"When I tore my ACL I was pretty upset, because I was afraid I'd miss most of my junior season," Hatter said. "After I had my surgery, I had to completely rebuild my muscles there and I knew it was going to take a lot of work and going through some pain.
"I had therapy at the hospital, I'd workout with our trainer at school and then I'd do stuff on my own. Honestly, I was probably doing too much but I was determined to play my junior season."
Hatter credited her family and teammates with helping to give her the right mindset for her recovery.
"My teammates really picked me up and supported me and then I can't say enough about my family and my dad for encouraging me to look forward and not behind at what had happened, because that was in the past and there was nothing I could do about it," she said. "They really gave me the strength mentally to be able to work as hard as I did and overcome that injury."
Logan Elm coach John Denen, who served as varsity assistant last season, was surprised when Hatter walked into the coach's office in late October with a doctor's note clearing her to practice.
"An ACL is a devastating injury that's tough to comeback from, so when Abby walked into our office a couple of days before the first practice with a note clearing her to practice, needless to say I was shocked," he said. "Abby never missed a practice last season after tearing her ACL in May. To comeback in five months and being able to practice and then play is a credit to her toughness, both mentally and physically, along with her love for the game of basketball and her drive to win."
Hatter went on to average 15.4 points per game last season, earning first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division, second-team Southeast District and honorable mention All-Ohio accolades, in addition to putting herself on track to eclipse 1,000 career points early in her senior season.
Denen, who has coached for approximately three decades, said Hatter is one of the top players he's had the opportunity to coach.
"I've been doing this for a long time and Abby is the sixth player I've coached who has scored 1,000 career points. I've had a lot of good players, so that shows you how difficult it is to reach that milestone," he said. "Abby has one of the best jump shots that you'll see around here, and she works on the little things, which shows when she made something like 36 straight free throws for us last season.
"Abby can score the basketball from any level, but she is just as happy when she can assist a teammate to score as she is when she scores. Abby has worked hard to become a complete player, especially on the defensive end, and also being a leader for our team."
Hatter, who is averaging 17.2 points per game so far this season, reflected on her growth offensively.
"I've become a lot more mature over the course of my high school career as a player and I've worked hard on growing my game, so I can do different things for our team so we can be successful," she said. "I work a lot on my jump shot, scoring off the dribble and also being able to create for my teammates. I think I have good court vision that helps me to distribute the basketball to where it needs to go."
The Braves are off to a 5-1 start on the season, and Hatter is eager to see what they can continue to do together on the court.
"We're a lot closer than we have been as a team and we're doing a lot better job of communicating with each other. That's allowed us to execute a lot better on the court, especially on defense," Hatter said. "Our offense has started a little slow, but I know that's going to pick-up because we have a number of girls like Megan, Riley (Schultz), Karlee (Thomas) and others who are capable of scoring.
"We have a deeper team this season, so that's going to help us be solid on both ends of the court."