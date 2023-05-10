ALBANY — The Logan Elm baseball team got an impressive 11-3 win over Alexander Tuesday night.
The game was tied at two apiece after the fourth inning finished. The fifth inning remained scoreless for both teams and in the sixth inning, Logan Elm scored four runs. The sixth batter up for the Braves in the sixth inning was Zack Parks. He singled on a line drive which let Aaron Walters cross home plate. Parks then advanced to second on a throw and Kelton Bennington scored. Next up at bat for Logan Elm was Zane Seimer who singled on a line drive. His hit let Parks and Kyle Rine record two more runs for the Braves. At the beginning of the seventh inning, Logan Elm held a 6-3 lead over Alexander.
The Braves hadn’t finished scoring as they recorded five more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Carson Summers scored after Rine singled on a fly ball. Parks was the next batter up and he doubled on a ground ball which gave Colton Eplin and Walters the opportunity to score. The final scoring play of the night started when Mason Gentry hit a ground ball and reached first on an error. Parks and Rine scored on that same error by Alexander.
Logan Elm defeated Alexander 11-3 with two high scoring innings late in the game.
Stats:
Colton Eplin: at bat he had 1 run and 1 RBI. Pitching: 7 hits allowed, 3 runs and earned runs allowed, and had 8 strikeouts.